TV Ratings: Masters overrun, ’60 Minutes’ lead CBS Sunday while ‘Once’ and ‘Cosmos’ dip

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 13, 2014.

With 11 minutes of Masters coverage overrun and a Pope Francis-centric installment of “60 Minutes,” CBS' Sunday primetime got off to a strong start and then the network cruised to an easy overall win and a tight victory in the key demographic.

A down week for “Once Upon a Time” pushed ABC to second in the key demo, leaving the network to take some solace in the smallest “Resurrection” drops to date.

Speaking of declines, FOX's full lineup from “Bob's Burgers” through to “Cosmos” was down.

NBC had slightly better news with week-to-week bumps for both “American Dream Builders” and “Crisis” and stability for “Believe,” not that any of those numbers were actually especially good.

[As usual, ratings for cable offerings including the MTV Movie Awards and the “Mad Men” premiere will be available later in the day.]

On to Sunday's ratings…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating for Sunday primetime, edging out ABC's 1.6 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by NBC's 0.9 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS was in full control with 9.73 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/10 share for Sunday primetime. ABC was a distant second with 6.04 million viewers and a 3.7/6, still well ahead of the 3.96 million viewers and 2.6/4 for NBC. FOX was fourth with a 1.9/3 and 3.18 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 11.095 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes,” which also included 11 minutes of Masters overrun for much of the country. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” was second with 5.66 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, ahead of the 4.38 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for NBC's “Dateline.” FOX was third in the key demo and fourth overall with “Bob's Burgers” (1.88 million and a 0.8 key demo) and “American Dad” (2.33 million and a 1.1 key demo rating).

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race: All-Stars” kept CBS in first overall for the 8 p.m. hour with 8.98 million viewers and finished third with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” averaged 6.25 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. FOX was third overall and second in the key demographic with “The Simpsons” (3.59 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo) and “Family Guy” (4.28 million and a 2.1 key demo rating). NBC's “American Dream Builders” averaged 3.09 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, which actually constituted improvement.

9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.74 million viewers and finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Resurrection” averaged 7.12 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.0 key demo rating. NBC's “Believe” was third with 4.36 million viewers and fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 3.495 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for FOX's “Cosmos.”

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” completed CBS' overall sweep with 9.11 million viewers and also won the hour with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Revenge” was second with 5.11 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, beating the 4.015 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for NBC's “Crisis.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.