TV Ratings: ‘Maya Rudolph Show’ tops ‘The Bachelorette’ premiere on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 19, 2014.

The latest installment of “The Bachelorette” got off to a so-so start on ABC Monday, losing a huge chunk of its “Dancing with the Stars” lead-in and also losing to NBC's “The Maya Rudolph Show” special.

It's unclear if the OK numbers for “The Maya Rudolph Show” will inspire NBC to do more, though. While “The Bachelorette” squandered much more of the overall audience from its “Dancing” lead-in, it held onto more of its 18-49 lead-in and avoided the steep drop-off that plagued “The Maya Rudolph Show.” And, proving the “Bachelorette” audience is the “Bachelorette” audience, the premiere did the same numbers as last year's launch, which came without a “Dancing” lead-in.

As per usual, NBC topped the night in the key demographic, while ABC led overall.

Among other notables, FOX got another week of “24: Live Another Day” declines, though the “Bones” finale was steady with last week. On the CBS comedy from, the “Mike & Molly” finale rose in viewers but dipped in the key demo, while “Friends with Better Lives” was up week-to-week even after being canceled.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.8 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 2.2 key demo rating for the night, followed by FOX's 1.6 and the 1.5 key demo rating for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 11.02 million viewers and a 7.1 rating/12 share for Monday primetime, beating the 10.06 million viewers and 6.1/10 for NBC. There was a big drop to FOX's 5.83 million viewers and a 3.6/6, which was just ahead of the CBS' 5.76 million viewers and 3.8/6. The CW averaged 657,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” started primetime in first with 14.54 million viewers for ABC, coming in second for the 8 p.m. hour with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was second with nearly 11 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.0 key demo rating. FOX's “Bones” finale was third with 5.94 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, topping CBS' “2 Broke Girls” repeat (4.87 million and a 1.3 key demo) and a new “Friends with Better Lives” (5.145 million and a 1.6 key demo). The CW's airing of the feature “District 9” averaged 630,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC's “The Voice” won the 9 p.m. hour with 11.96 million viewers and also won with a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with the last half-hour of “Dancing” (16.05 million and a 2.6 key demo) and the first half-hour of “The Bachelorette” (7.72 million and a 2.1 key demo). CBS was third overall and fourth in the key demo with the “Mike & Molly” finale (7.02 million and a 1.9 key demo) and a “Mom” repeat (5.76 million and a 1.4 key demo), compared to the 5.72 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for FOX's “24: Live Another Day.” The CW's movie averaged 684,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Maya Rudolph Show” won the 10 p.m. hour with 7.23 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. [The half-hour splits are less glowing: 8.35 million and a 2.4 key demo for 10 p.m. and 6.11 million and a 1.9 key demo for 10:30.] ABC's “The Bachelorette” was second with 6.62 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. CBS' “Criminal Minds” repeat averaged 5.875 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.