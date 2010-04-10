TV Ratings: ‘Medium,’ ‘Miami Medical’ lead CBS Friday

Fast National ratins for Friday, April 9, 2010.

With the second part of a “Medium” two-parter delivering the night’s biggest overall audience and demo numbers and with “Miami Medical” holding onto most of its premiere audience in its second airing, CBS won Friday night.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.5 rating, not very impressive, but enough to beat the 1.3 ratings for ABC and FOX. NBC was right behind with a 1.2 rating in the key demographic, doubling up the 0.6 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 7.02 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share. NBC’s 3.3/6 was second, better than the 2.9/5 for ABC or FOX’s 2.3/4. The CW trailed with a 1.1/2 for the night.

CBS’ “Ghost Whisperer,” suddenly struggling slightly, won the 8 p.m. hour with a 4.2/8, also winning in the key demo with a 1.5 rating. NBC was second with a 2.8/5 for a repeat of “Who Do You Think You Are?” ABC’s “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution” repeat was third, edging the 2.3/4 for a “House” repeat on FOX. The CW’s “Smallville” had a 1.4/3, with 2.13 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating.

“Medium” improved to a 4.8/8 in the 9 p.m. hour, averaging an estimated 7.46 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, all tops for the evening. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with a 3.4/6, edging out the 3.1/5 for “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution.” FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was fourth with a 2.3/4. That left The CW in fifth with an “America’s Next Top Model” repeat.

The second week of “Miami Medical” did a 4.8/9 in the 10 p.m. hour, losing roughly 400,000 viewers and 0.2 demo ratings points from its premiere. “Dateline NBC” was second with a 3.7/7 and did a 1.4 demo rating to tie for first with CBS. ABC’s “20/20” was a close third for the hour.





All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.