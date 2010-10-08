TV Ratings: ‘Mentalist,’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ give CBS Thursday wins

Fast National ratings for Thursday, October 7, 2010.

Although “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” may be limping in the 9 p.m. hour, CBS still started Thursday night strong with “Big Bang Theory” and closed strong with “The Mentalist,” giving the network ratings wins.

Winning aside, CBS was down from last week, both overall and in the valued demo, as was NBC. ABC and FOX were both down in viewers, but very slightly up in viewers. The CW showed improvement in viewers and stayed steady in the demo.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.0 rating, nipping the 2.9 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX’s 2.3 rating was third, edging out the 2.1 rating for NBC and The CW’s 1.3 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.57 million viewers to go with a 7.8 rating/13 share. ABC’s 5.4/9 and 8.24 million viewers finished second, still comfortably ahead of the 4.3/7 and 7.176 million viewers for FOX. NBC’s 3.0/5 and 4.806 million viewers held off the 2.0/3 and 3.206 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. — CBS started the night off in first with “The Big Bang Theory” (12.49 million with a 4.0 demo rating) and “$#*! My Dad Says” (9.78 million and a 2.8 demo rating), both down for the second straight week. FOX’s “Bones” had 9.13 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating for second. NBC’s “Community” (4.29 million and a 1.7 demo) and particularly “30 Rock” (4.915 million and a 2.1 demo) were both down this week in third. ABC’s repeat of “Grey’s Anatomy” had only 4.2 million viewers, but still outdrew last week’s new episode of “My Generation.” The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” had 3.456 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, which topped the ABC repeat.

9 p.m. — ABC moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with “Grey’s Anatomy” averaging 12.49 million viewers and a 4.5 demo rating, best of the night. CBS’ “CSI” was second with an ultra-low 12.29 million viewers and only a 2.7 demo rating. NBC’s “The Office” (6.89 million and a 3.4 demo) and “Outsourced” (5.23 million, 2.5 demo) were third. FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 5.22 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating. That left The CW’s “Nikita” in fifth with 2.955 million viewers, ticking back up from last week.

10 p.m. — The night’s most watched program was “The Mentalist” with 14.29 million viewers, also winning the hour with a 3.0 demo rating. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with 8.04 million viewers. NBC’s “The Apprentice” averaged 3.76 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.