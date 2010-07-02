TV Ratings: ‘Mentalist’ repeats, ‘Wipeout’ rule Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 1, 2010.

Two repeats of “The Mentalist” helped CBS win Thursday night overall, but ABC got great numbers from “Wipeout” and a solid second week from “Rookie Blue” to win the key demographic.

Meanwhile, nobody much cared about the series finale of “100 Questions,” but why should the finale be any different from the show’s brief regular run?

Among adults 18-49, ABC won the night with a 2.0 rating, nipping the 1.7 rating for FOX in the all-important age range. CBS’ 1.3 rating and the 1.0 rating for NBC followed, all beating the 0.6 rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.138 million viewers to go with a 4.7 rating/9 share. ABC was a close second with a 4.1/8, coming even closer in viewers. FOX’s 3.0/6 was third, far ahead of the 1.5/3 for NBC. The CW’s 0.9/2 trailed.

ABC started the night in first with a 4.6/9 and a 2.7 demo rating for “Wipeout” in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Mentalist” was second for the hour. FOX’s “Glee” repeat finished third with a 2.4/5, beating the 1.3/3 for NBC’s “Community” repeat and the aforementioned “100 Questions” finale. The CW’s repeat of “The Vampire Diaries” was fifth with a 1.0/2.

CBS won the 9 p.m. hour overall with a 4.5/8 for a repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” ABC’s “Rookie Blue” was second overall with a 4.2/7, down only slightly from its premiere last week. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was third overall with a 3.7/7 and won the hour with a 2.0 demo rating. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “30 Rock” finished fourth, beating the 0.8/1 for The CW’s “Moonlight” encore.

The second episode of “The Mentalist” had a 5.4/10 for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour, also winning in the key demo with a 1.6 rating. ABC’s “Boston Med” was second with a 3.5/6. NBC finished third with repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.