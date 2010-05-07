TV Ratings: ‘Mentalist,’ ‘Survivor’ pace CBS Thursday sweep

#Survivor #30 Rock #The Office #Parks And Recreation #Community
05.07.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Thursday, May 6, 2010.
All three of CBS’ Thursday originals were up from last week in total viewers and steady in the key demo, with “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “The Mentalist” all winning their hours and pacing the network’s comfortable victories.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.5 rating, topping the 2.6 rating for ABC. NBC’s 2.4 rating and the 2.3 rating for FOX were close behind in the all-important demographic. The CW’s 1.4 rating was fifth.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 13.9 million viewers to go with an 8.5 rating/15 share. ABC’s 5.3/9 was a distant second, just ahead of the 4.7/8 for FOX. NBC finished fourth with a 3.2/6, still beating the 1.8/3 for The CW.
CBS’ sweep started at 8 p.m. with the 7.6/13 for “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” which also did the night’s best demo with a 4.0 rating. FOX’s “Bones” was second with a 5.7/10. ABC’s “FlashForward” was third with a 3.1/5, but fifth in the key demo with a 1.3 rating. NBC’s “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” was a close fourth overall and finished third in the key demo. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” had a 2.0/4 and a 1.6 demo rating.
“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” had an 8.8/14 overall to win the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was second overall with a 7.2/12, but won the hour in the demo with a 3.7 rating. NBC’s “The Office” and “30 Rock” averaged a 3.8/6, nipping FOX’s “Fringe” (slightly up this week). The CW’s “Supernatural” was fifth with a 1.6/3.
“The Mentalist” delivered the night’s biggest overall audience for CBS, doing a 9.3/16 with 14.73 million viewers and a 3.3 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with a 5.7/10. NBC’s “The Marriage Ref” improved from last week, but still finished a distant third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Survivor#30 Rock#The Office#Parks And Recreation#Community
TAGS30 ROCKBONESCommunityCSI Crime Scene InvestigationFLASHFORWARDFringeNIELSEN RATINGSPARKS AND RECREATIONRATINGSSUPERNATURALsurvivorSurvivor Heroes vs VillainsTHE OFFICETHE VAMPIRE DIARIESThursdayTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP