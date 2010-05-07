TV Ratings: ‘Mentalist,’ ‘Survivor’ pace CBS Thursday sweep

Fast National ratings for Thursday, May 6, 2010.

All three of CBS’ Thursday originals were up from last week in total viewers and steady in the key demo, with “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “The Mentalist” all winning their hours and pacing the network’s comfortable victories.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.5 rating, topping the 2.6 rating for ABC. NBC’s 2.4 rating and the 2.3 rating for FOX were close behind in the all-important demographic. The CW’s 1.4 rating was fifth.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 13.9 million viewers to go with an 8.5 rating/15 share. ABC’s 5.3/9 was a distant second, just ahead of the 4.7/8 for FOX. NBC finished fourth with a 3.2/6, still beating the 1.8/3 for The CW.

CBS’ sweep started at 8 p.m. with the 7.6/13 for “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” which also did the night’s best demo with a 4.0 rating. FOX’s “Bones” was second with a 5.7/10. ABC’s “FlashForward” was third with a 3.1/5, but fifth in the key demo with a 1.3 rating. NBC’s “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” was a close fourth overall and finished third in the key demo. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” had a 2.0/4 and a 1.6 demo rating.

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” had an 8.8/14 overall to win the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was second overall with a 7.2/12, but won the hour in the demo with a 3.7 rating. NBC’s “The Office” and “30 Rock” averaged a 3.8/6, nipping FOX’s “Fringe” (slightly up this week). The CW’s “Supernatural” was fifth with a 1.6/3.

“The Mentalist” delivered the night’s biggest overall audience for CBS, doing a 9.3/16 with 14.73 million viewers and a 3.3 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with a 5.7/10. NBC’s “The Marriage Ref” improved from last week, but still finished a distant third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.