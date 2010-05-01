TV Ratings: ‘Miami Medical,’ ‘Dateline’ help CBS, NBC split Sweeps Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 30, 2010.

It used to be that if CBS aired original episodes of its three Friday dramas, no other network would stand a chance. Instead, on the first Friday of the crucial May Sweeps period, new hours of “Ghost Whisperer,” “Medium” and “Miami Medical” couldn’t deliver anything more than a split.

Among adults 18-49, NBC won the night, scoring a 1.5 rating in the key demographic. CBS was a close second with a 1.4 rating, followed closely by the 1.2 rating for ABC. FOX’s 0.9 rating and the 0.7 rating for The CW weren’t far off.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.52 million viewers to go with a 4.3 rating/8 share. NBC’s 4.2/8 and nearly 6.2 million viewers produced a close second place finish. ABC was third with a 2.5/5. FOX’s 1.8/3 and the 1.3/2 for The CW followed.

CBS started the night in first with a 4.3/8 and a 1.5 demo rating for “Ghost Whisperer.” NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” was second with a 3.5/7. ABC’s “Wife Swap” had a 2.3/4 to beat the first hour of FOX’s encore of the two-hour “House” premiere. The CW’s “Smallville” had a 1.6/3, with 2.37 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, which tied with ABC and FOX in the demo.

“Medium” did a 4.2/8 to hold onto first for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Dateline” had a 4.1/7 for a close second overall and tied with CBS for first in the demo with a 1.4 rating. ABC’s “Wife Swap” had a 2.4/4 for third, with FOX’s “House” repeat in fourth with a 1.9/3. The CW’s repeat of “America’s Next Top Model” was fourth.

NBC moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 4.8/9 and a 1.9 demo rating. CBS’ “Miami Medical” reverse a multi-week slide in the ratings with a 4.4/8, drawing CBS’ biggest overall audience of the night, but also its smallest demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” was third overall, but second in the demo, beating CBS.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.