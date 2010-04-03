TV Ratings: ‘Miami Medical’ premiere helps CBS split Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 2, 2010.

Depending on your religion or your workplace, last night may have been Good Friday or it may have been part of a three-day weekend (or both). Either way, it probably wasn’t an ideal night to launch a new program. With ratings down across the board, CBS’ new series “Miami Medical” was still Friday night’s most watched program, even topping new episodes of “Ghost Whisperer” and medium.

Among adults 18-49, NBC won the night, nipping the 1.4 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.3 rating, the 1.2 rating for FOX and even The CW’s 0.7 rating weren’t far off.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.544 million viewers in primetime, beating the 6.382 million viewers for NBC, as both networks did the same 4.3 rating/8 share. ABC’s 2.8/5 was third, with FOX’s 2.1/4 right behind. The CW trailed with a 1.0/2.

NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” won the 8 p.m. hour with a 4.0/8 and a 1.4 demo rating. CBS’ new “Ghost Whisperer” had a ridiculously low (for “Ghost Whisperer”) 3.9/8, though it averaged slightly more viewers than NBC’s reality series. ABC’s “Wife Swap” was third with a 2.4/5, beating FOX’s “House” repeat. The CW’s “Smallville” was fifth with 1.992 million viewers and a 1.3/3, tying for fourth with a 0.9 demo rating.

“Dateline” kept NBC on top over in the 9 p.m. hour with a 4.48. CBS’ “Medium” was second with a 4.0/8. “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution” was third with a 2.8/5 and tied with FOX to win the hour in the key demo with a 1.5 rating. “Kitchen Nightmares” did a 2.2/4 for FOX on the hour, overall. The CW’s encore of “America’s Next Top Model” was fifth.

The premiere of “Miami Medical” did a 4.8/9 for the hour, averaging 7.54 million viewers. Not only did “Miami Medical” improve solidly on its lead-in, but it also improved slightly half-hour to half-hour. It’s not a big premiere, but in context, it looks solid. Second place on the hour was the 4.4/8 for “Dateline NBC,” which had a 1.6 rating to tie with CBS for the demo lead. ABC’s “20/20” was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.