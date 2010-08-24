TV Ratings: Miss Universe can’t push NBC past CBS on Monday

08.24.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, August 23, 2010.
NBC’s telecast of the Miss Universe Pageant put on a late charge to win Monday’s final primetime hour, but that wasn’t enough to help the network win the night in the key measures.
Among adults 18-49, CBS and ABC both averaged a 1.9 rating (with CBS holding a slim advantage). NBC was a close second in the key demographic with a 1.8 rating. FOX’s 1.4 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW followed.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.625 million viewers to go with a 4.3 rating/7 share. NBC was second with a 3.6/6, nipping the 3.5/6 for ABC. FOX was fourth with a 2.7/4. The CW’s 0.5/1 trailed.
ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” bounced back slightly after last week’s drop, averaging a 3.9/7 and a 1.9 demo rating to win the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” finished second, edging out the 3.3/6 for NBC’s “Minute to Win It.” FOX’s “House” repeat” had a 2.3/4 for fourth, with The CW’s “90210” repeat doing a 0.6/1 for fifth.
CBS moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with a 5.3/8 for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory,” which also delivered a 2.5 demo rating. ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” had a 3.8/6 in its second hour, again slightly up from last week. The first hour of the Miss Universe Pageant gave NBC a 3.4/5 to narrowly beat the 3.1/5 for FOX’s new “Lie to Me.” the CW was fifth with a “Gossip Girl” repeat.
A “CSI: Miami” repeat had a 4.3/7 for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s Miss Universe had a 4.2/7, but averaged more viewers than CBS and won the hour with a 2.2 demo rating. ABC’s “Dating in the Dark” was third with a 1.6 rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSBACHELOR PADDATING IN THE DARKMISS UNIVERSEMondayNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP