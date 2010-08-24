TV Ratings: Miss Universe can’t push NBC past CBS on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 23, 2010.

NBC’s telecast of the Miss Universe Pageant put on a late charge to win Monday’s final primetime hour, but that wasn’t enough to help the network win the night in the key measures.

Among adults 18-49, CBS and ABC both averaged a 1.9 rating (with CBS holding a slim advantage). NBC was a close second in the key demographic with a 1.8 rating. FOX’s 1.4 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW followed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.625 million viewers to go with a 4.3 rating/7 share. NBC was second with a 3.6/6, nipping the 3.5/6 for ABC. FOX was fourth with a 2.7/4. The CW’s 0.5/1 trailed.

ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” bounced back slightly after last week’s drop, averaging a 3.9/7 and a 1.9 demo rating to win the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” finished second, edging out the 3.3/6 for NBC’s “Minute to Win It.” FOX’s “House” repeat” had a 2.3/4 for fourth, with The CW’s “90210” repeat doing a 0.6/1 for fifth.

CBS moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with a 5.3/8 for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory,” which also delivered a 2.5 demo rating. ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” had a 3.8/6 in its second hour, again slightly up from last week. The first hour of the Miss Universe Pageant gave NBC a 3.4/5 to narrowly beat the 3.1/5 for FOX’s new “Lie to Me.” the CW was fifth with a “Gossip Girl” repeat.

A “CSI: Miami” repeat had a 4.3/7 for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s Miss Universe had a 4.2/7, but averaged more viewers than CBS and won the hour with a 2.2 demo rating. ABC’s “Dating in the Dark” was third with a 1.6 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.