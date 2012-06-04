TV Ratings: Miss USA Pageant, ’60 Minutes’ lead NBC, CBS to Sunday split

06.04.12 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 3, 2012.
Reliable stalwart “60 Minutes” carried CBS to a slim overall win on Sunday night, while younger viewers favored NBC’s Adele concert and coverage of the 2012 Miss USA Pageant. 
[Really, younger viewers probably preferred several sporting events, the MTV Movie Awards and the “Game of Thrones” finale over NBC’s Trump-tastic beauty pageant, but those numbers won’t be available until later.]
Meanwhile, ABC’s season premieres of “Secret Millionaire” and “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” drew so-so audiences.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.5 rating for Sunday night, edging out ABC’s 1.4 rating and the 1.3 rating for FOX in the key demographic. CBS was a distant fourth with a 0.8 rating.
Overall, however, CBS won Sunday night with a 4.0 rating/7 share and 5.98 million viewers, edging out NBC’s 3.7/6 and 5.78 million viewers. ABC was third with a 3.1/5 and 4.905 million viewers, while FOX’s Sunday primetime averaged was 2.77 million viewers and a 1.6/3.
7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 9.56 million viewers and a 1.4  rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes” (presumably rippling from Tiger Woods’ victor at the Memorial in some markets). ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat was second with 4.815 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, beating the 4.62 million and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.” FOX followed with 1.965 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo for repeats of “American Dad” and “The Cleveland Show.”
8 p.m. – NBC won the 8 p.m. hour with 6.18 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for “Adele Live In London.” ABC’s “Secret Millionaire” was second with 5.625 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. An encore of the “Dogs in the City” premiere had CBS in third overall with 4.51 million viewers, but finished fourth with a 0.6 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged 2.76 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – The Miss USA Pageant averaged 5.75 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” was second overall with 4.64 million viewers and a distant fourth with a 0.6 key demo rating. The “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” premiere was third overall with 4.37 million viewers and third with a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” and “American Dad” tied for first in the key demo with a 1.7 rating, while finishing fourth overall with 3.58 million viewers.
10 p.m. – NBC’s Miss USA coverage averaged 6.57 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Miami” was second overall with 5.2 million viewers and third with a 0.8 key demo rating. The second hour of “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” averaged 4.81 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

