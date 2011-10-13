TV Ratings: ‘Modern Family,’ ‘Criminal Minds’ help ABC, CBS split Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, October 12, 2011.

With FOX’s “The X Factor” preempted for playoff baseball, ABC was able to ride another strong “Modern Family” performance to a Tuesday win among young viewers, while “Survivor,” “Criminal Minds” and “CSI” all won their respect hours for CBS in total viewers.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.4 rating for the night, edging out CBS’ 3.2 rating and the 3.0 rating for FOX in the key demographic. NBC was well back in fourth with a 1.6 rating, while The CW averaged a 0.6 rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 11.33 million viewers in primetime to go with a 7.1 rating/11 share. FOX was second with a 5.9/9 and 9.44 million viewers, just ahead of the 5.7/9 and 9.08 million viewers for ABC. NBC was fourth with a 4.3/7 and 6.48 million viewers. The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.52 million viewers for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.46 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime.]

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 10.55 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49, taking only slight advantage of the absence of “X Factor.” FOX’s ALCS baseball coverage was second with 9.42 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating. ABC Was a close third with “The Middle” (8.83 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating) and “Suburgatory” (8.79 million and a 3.0 key demo rating). NBC’s “Up All Night” (5.25 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo) and a “Whitney” repeat (3.99 million and a 1.3 rating, both better than last week’s “Free Agents”) finished fourth. The CW’s “Ringer” repeat averaged 1.17 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 12.68 million viewers for “Criminal Minds,” coming in second with a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s Tigers-Rangers game was second overall with 10.81 million viewers and third with a 3.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Modern Family” (13.42 million and a 5.7 key demo rating) won its half-hour in all key measures, while “Happy Endings” (7.545 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating) had a smaller drop than last week. NBC was fourth with the 7.64 million viewers (and 1.2 key demo rating) for “Harry’s Law.” Without “X Factor,” The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” went up to 1.86 million viewers, but stayed flat with a 0.8 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” dropped to 10.78 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating, perhaps hurt by ongoing baseball coverage in much of the country. Baseball didn’t hurt ABC’s “Revenge,” which got a slight bump to 7.94 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was also down with 7.18 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.