TV Ratings: ‘Modern Family,’ ‘Criminal Minds’ premieres lead Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, September 25, 2013.
Although it was way down from last year’s premiere, the hour-long launch for “Modern Family” was Wednesday’s top show both overall and among young viewers, though the return of “Criminal Minds” still helped CBS win overall.
On a busy premiere Wednesday, FOX got encouraging numbers for “The X Factor,” which actually rose week-to-week despite enhanced competition, pushing the network to second in the key demographic. NBC, meanwhile, was reminded of how strong “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” can be, especially when it goes into the 10 p.m. hour.
Wednesday’s only major premiere was ABC’s “Back in the Game,” which retained reasonably well from its “The Middle” lead-in.
There were no outright disasters on Wednesday, which resulted in the fall’s most competitive four-way night so far.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.8 rating for Wednesday night, ahead of a tightly bunched pack in the key demographic. FOX was a close second with a 2.5 key demo rating, while CBS and NBC both posted a 2.4 key demo rating in third. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.
Overall, though, CBS came out on top with 9.89 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share for Wednesday primetime. In a close battle for second, ABC averaged a 5.5/9 and nearly 8.8 million viewers, compared to the 5.6/9 and 8.6 million viewers. FOX was a close fourth with a 4.6/7 and 7.61 million viewers, with The CW’s 0.6/1 and 906,000 viewers trailing.
8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 9.41 million viewers for “Survivor: Blood vs. Water,” which tied for second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, with only small declines from last week’s premiere. ABC was second overall and tied for second in the key demo with “The Middle” (8.76 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo) and “Back in the Game” (7.885 million and a 2.2 key demo rating). FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 7.29 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.4 key demo rating, both somewhat randomly up by 15 percent over last week. NBC’s “Revolution” was fourth with 6.785 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, which was way down from last year’s averages, but respectably in range with what the drama did in its somewhat disappointing spring, even with “The Voice” as a lead-in. The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.18 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Modern Family” led the 9 p.m. hour for ABC with 11.45 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49, down 25 percent from last year’s premiere, but still leading the night. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” averaged 11.29 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating, like everything else, down from last year’s premiere. The rare upwardly mobile outlier? “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which averaged 9.07 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating, up double-digits from last year’s return. FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 7.92 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating in its second hour. The CW’s “Capture” averaged 631,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” pulled off a surprising 10 p.m. win with 9.94 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” had its lowest rated premiere ever with 8.96 million viewers in second and a 2.1 key demo rating to tie for second. ABC’s “Nashville” averaged 6.62 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, which was below last year’s premiere, but above most of the soap opera’s spring performances.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Good news for NBC, bad news for everybody else.
The night as a whole is down 14% from last year’s premiere week Wednesday, though NBC was up.
I wonder if X-Factor’s boost might have been spillover from The Voice getting people back in the mood for singing competitions in general… at least for one week.
Law and Order: SVU beat CSI? Can’t say I saw that one coming.
Overall it seems like CBS is a lot closer to the pack than it was two years ago (when it “cancelled” Unforgettable with numbers everyone else would call a hit). I realize that tomorrow is the day where CBS dominates, and it may hold viewers better than the other networks, but mostly I think it is further evidence that these things are cyclical. Just because CBS is up and NBC is down now doesn’t mean it’s going to be that way in 5 years.
I am interested in seeing how the premieres of Arrow and The Tomorrow People next week impact these numbers. Good, or good for the CW?