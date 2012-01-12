TV Ratings: ‘Modern Family,’ People’s Choice Awards lead Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 11, 2012.
CBS only got a tepid (and steadily dropping) audience for its People’s Choice Awards telecast, but that was enough to give the network a slim overall Wednesday win, while “Modern Family” led ABC to an easy win among young viewers.
In other ratings news, NBC’s new 8 p.m. comedy block got out to an encouraging — by NBC standards, of course — start, as did the final season of “One Tree Hill” on The CW.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.2 rating, comfortably beating CBS’ 2.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.9 rating was good for a close third, topping FOX’s 1.1 rating and the 0.6 rating for The CW.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.88 million viewers to go with a 5.8 rating/9 share, edging out ABC’s 5.5/9 and 8.83 million viewers. NBC stayed in the hunt with a 5.1/8 and 7.75 million viewers. FOX’s 1.8/3 and 3.045 million viewers and The CW’s 0.8/1 and 1.29 million viewers trailed.
[Univision averaged 3.13 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]
8 p.m. – ABC’s “The Middle” (9.59 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (8.96 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo) started primetime in first. CBS was second overall with 8.87 million viewers for a “Criminal Minds” repeat, which finished third with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Whitney” (6.06 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “Are You There, Chelsea?” (6.43 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo) probably made the network happy for one week, before next week’s “American Idol” premiere complicates things. FOX’s “Mobbed” repeat averaged 2.73 million and a 0.9 key demo rating. On The CW, “One Tree Hill” returned with 1.75 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – Overall, CBS won the 9 p.m. hour with 9.85 million viewers for the People’s Choice Awards, coming in second for the hour with a 2.7 key demo rating. ABC was second overall and first in the demo with “Modern Family” (12.33 million viewers and a 5.1 key demo) and “Happy Endings” (7.07 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo). NBC’s “Harry’s Law” averaged 8.65 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in third. A new “Mobbed” brought 3.34 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo to FOX. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat averaged 824,000 viewers.
10 p.m. – NBC — Yes, NBC — won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 8.36 million viewers for “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” though “SVU” was third with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ People’s Choice awards telecast slipped to 7.91 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Revenge” was third with 7.51 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.4 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
ABC won all 6 half hours of the evening with young viewers 18-49
Curious that Whitney’s numbers went up starting out the night. Perhaps its just lack of competition though.
10 million people watch The Middle. Community gets 25% of that on a good day. I hate America.
So, Chelsea and Whitney, both had 30% more viewers than community on it’s best day ?.. man, these are the best of times and the worst of times (great TV shows out there, but the mediocre shows are the ones that get the numbers)… sigh..
Dan, are you going to be following OTH final season, or it is beyond your interest anymore? (I saw all the first 4 seasons, but then gradually left, and saw some chunks of seasons 7 & 8, and i’m thinking of watching this last one just because)