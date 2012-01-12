TV Ratings: ‘Modern Family,’ People’s Choice Awards lead Wednesday

#Modern Family #Happy Endings
01.12.12 7 years ago 4 Comments
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 11, 2012.
 
CBS only got a tepid (and steadily dropping) audience for its People’s Choice Awards telecast, but that was enough to give the network a slim overall Wednesday win, while “Modern Family” led ABC to an easy win among young viewers.
 
In other ratings news, NBC’s new 8 p.m. comedy block got out to an encouraging — by NBC standards, of course — start, as did the final season of “One Tree Hill” on The CW.
 
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.2 rating, comfortably beating CBS’ 2.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.9 rating was good for a close third, topping FOX’s 1.1 rating and the 0.6 rating for The CW.
 
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.88 million viewers to go with a 5.8 rating/9 share, edging out ABC’s 5.5/9 and 8.83 million viewers. NBC stayed in the hunt with a 5.1/8 and 7.75 million viewers. FOX’s 1.8/3 and 3.045 million viewers and The CW’s 0.8/1 and 1.29 million viewers trailed.
 
[Univision averaged 3.13 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]
 
8 p.m. – ABC’s “The Middle” (9.59 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (8.96 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo) started primetime in first. CBS was second overall with 8.87 million viewers for a “Criminal Minds” repeat, which finished third with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Whitney” (6.06 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “Are You There, Chelsea?” (6.43 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo) probably made the network happy for one week, before next week’s “American Idol” premiere complicates things. FOX’s “Mobbed” repeat averaged 2.73 million and a 0.9 key demo rating. On The CW, “One Tree Hill” returned with 1.75 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – Overall, CBS won the 9 p.m. hour with 9.85 million viewers for the People’s Choice Awards, coming in second for the hour with a 2.7 key demo rating. ABC was second overall and first in the demo with “Modern Family” (12.33 million viewers and a 5.1 key demo) and “Happy Endings” (7.07 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo). NBC’s “Harry’s Law” averaged 8.65 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in third. A new “Mobbed” brought 3.34 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo to FOX. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat averaged 824,000 viewers.
 
10 p.m. – NBC — Yes, NBC — won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 8.36 million viewers for “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” though “SVU” was third with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ People’s Choice awards telecast slipped to 7.91 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Revenge” was third with 7.51 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.4 key demo rating.
 
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Modern Family#Happy Endings
TAGSARE YOU THERE CHELSEAHAPPY ENDINGSLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitMODERN FAMILYNIELSEN RATINGSPEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDSRATINGSREVENGESUBURGATORYTHE MIDDLETV RATINGSWHITNEY

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP