TV Ratings: Monday Olympics coverage eats into ‘Following,’ ‘Bachelor’ and more

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 10, 2014.

For a reminder of why the other networks normally preempt original programming during the Olympics, take a look at NBC’s Monday domination. The Winter Games from Sochi ruled primetime in all measures and took double-digit bites out of everything from “The Bachelor” to “The Following” to “Almost Human” to “Intelligence” on Monday.

It’s slightly notable to look around to see where the Olympics coverage made its biggest impact, as it seems to have hurt “Almost Human” more than “The Following” among young viewers, but maybe hurt “The Following” more overall. And, perhaps not surprisingly, the Olympics only made a slight dent in The CW’s numbers — raw numbers, that is, not percentages — though we’ve now had two straight weeks of “Hart of Dixie” doing the same key demo number as “Beauty and the Beast.”

Meanwhile, for what its worth, even the Olympics coverage was a little soft, down from the past two nights in total viewers, though in the general vicinity among young viewers.

Let’s look at the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 6.4 rating for Monday night, easily topping the combined totals for the competition in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.9 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 1.6 key demo rating and the 1.3 key demo rating for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 22.16 million viewers and a 12.7 rating/19 share for Monday primetime. ABC was a distant second with 6.29 million viewers and a 4.1/6, just ahead of the 3.9/6 and 5.99 million viewers for CBS. FOX was fourth with a 3.1/5 and 5.05 million viewers, with The CW averaging a 0.6/1 and 900,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – NBC’s Olympics coverage swept primetime starting with 21.83 million viewers and a 5.9 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second with 7.82 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. On FOX, “Almost Human” averaged 5.37 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, holding off the 5.27 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating averaged by repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls.” The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of NBC’s Olympics coverage rose to 23.86 million viewers and a 7.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Bachelor” slipped a hair to 7.74 million viewers and stayed steady with a 2.3 key demo rating for second. CBS’ repeats of “Mike & Molly” and “Mom” finished third overall with 5.78 million viewers and fourth with a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX’s “The Following” averaged 4.72 million viewers, but built on its lead-in with a 1.7 key demo rating. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 772,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC wrapped up primetime with 20.78 million viewers and a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Olympics coverage. CBS’ “Intelligence” averaged 6.91 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for second, ahead of the 3.32 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Matt Damon Returns” special.





All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.