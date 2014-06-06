TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 1 ratings cause ‘Undateable’ to cramp up on Thursday

#NBA Finals
06.06.14 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 5, 2014.

The air-conditioning-free Game 1 of the NBA Finals caused problems for both LeBron James and ABC's competition on Thursday night as the Heat-Spurs showdown dominated primetime in all measures.

The Miami/San Antonio opener was in line with last year's Game 1 ratings, which makes sense since that was also a Heat-Spurs Finals.

Fittingly, only “Hell's Kitchen,” which only had to face ABC's pre-game, avoided drops on Thursday as “Undateable,” “Gang Related” and “Last Comic Standing” all dipped.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.2 rating for Thursday night, tops in the key demographic by a wide margin. CBS, NBC and FOX all posted 1.2 key demo ratings to tie for second, while The CW had a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 10.66 million viewers and a 6.5 rating/11 share for Thursday primetime, far ahead of the 5.71 million viewers and 3.8/7 for CBS. NBC's 2.4/4 and 3.795 million viewers edged out the 2.3/4 and 3.785 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 690,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – Repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” (8.84 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “Mom” (6.21 million and a 1.3 key demo) won the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS and finished second among adults 18-49. ABC's Jimmy Kimmel pre-game and regular pre-game averaged 6.75 million viewers for second and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 to win the hour. FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” was third with 4.95 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, topping the 4.11 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for NBC's “Hollywood Game Night.” The CW's “The Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 776,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The start of ABC's Heat-Spurs coverage averaged 12.235 million viewers and a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49 to dominate the 9 p.m. hour. CBS' repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Millers” averaged 5.01 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for second. NBC's two new episodes of “Undateable” averaged 3.02 million viewers and a  1.0 key demo rating, a drop from last week's 1.3 key demo rating, but probably numbers that still would have looked good as a premiere last week. FOX's “Gang Related” averaged 2.98 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating for the hour. On The CW, a repeat of “The Originals” averaged 604,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC's basketball closed primetime strong with 12.99 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS' “Elementary” repeat averaged 4.6 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 4.25 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for NBC's “Last Comic Standing.”

[UPDATE: In Final Live+SD ratings, “Hell's Kitchen” ticked up to a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 and pushed FOX to a 1.3 rating for the night in the key demo, breaking up that three-way tie. ABC's basketball got a pretty big bump and still led the night with a 4.3 key demo rating and 12.15 million total viewers. There weren't many other notable changes, though “Undateable” slipped below 3 million viewers for both of its half-hours.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals
TAGSGANG RELATEDHELL'S KITCHENLAST COMIC STANDINGnba finalsNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSThursdayTV RATINGSUNDATEABLE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP