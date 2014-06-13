TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 4 cruises past CBS repeats, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ on Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 12, 2014.

The San Antonio Spurs have taken a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, but after another night of ratings domination, ABC will probably be rooting for the Miami Heat for a couple nights.

The fourth game of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Spurs dominated Thursday in all measures, with repeats putting CBS in second overall and “Hell's Kitchen” carrying FOX to second among young viewers.

Most of the Thursday originals were pretty flat. “Hollywood Game Night” and “Undateable” both added a few viewers for NBC, but slipped a hair in the key demo, while “Last Comic Standing” also slipped. “Hell's Kitchen”and “Gang Related,” in contrast, both stayed steady in the key demo for FOX, but lost a couple viewers overall. Really, though, none of the fluctuation was meaningful.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.2 rating for Thursday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX's 1.2 key demo rating led the 1.1 key demo ratings for CBS and NBC, while The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 10.59 million viewers and a 6.6 rating/12 share for Thursday primetime, decisively beating the 5.38 million viewers and 3.6/6 for CBS. NBC was third with 3.85 million viewers and a 2.5/4, edging out the 2.3/4 and 3.75 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged 576,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall, but second among adults 18-49 with repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” (8.18 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “Mom” (6.31 million and a 1.4 key demo). ABC's NBA Finals pre game stuff averaged 6.18 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.1 key demo rating. FOX was third with 4.77 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for “Hell's Kitchen,” which beat the 4.265 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC's “Hollywood Game Night.” The CW's “The Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 578,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The start of the Spurs-Heat action averaged 11.91 million viewers and a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC, rather far in front of the 4.97 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for CBS' repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Millers.” NBC's “Undateable” averaged 3.15 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for two episodes, topping the 2.72 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for FOX's “Gang Related.” The CW averaged 574,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating for a repeat of “The Originals.”

10 p.m. – The NBA Finals coverage rose to 13.69 million viewers and a 5.7 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC's “Last Comic Standing” averaged 4.12 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, topping the 3.935 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for CBS' “Elementary” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.