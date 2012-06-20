TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 4 heats up for ABC on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 19, 2012.

ABC executives are about to become fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Heat move within one win of the championship, delivered its fourth straight night of dominant ratings, helping ABC cruise on Tuesday night.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.9 rating for Tuesday, tops in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 2.1 key demo rating for second, followed by NBC’s 1.5 rating. CBS averaged a 1.2 key demo rating, while The CW posted a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 11.62 million viewers and a 7.3 rating/12 share, far ahead of second place CBS’ 4.9/8 and 7.13 million viewers for the night. NBC averaged a 3.7/6 and 5.86 million viewers and FOX did a 3.1/5 and 5.19 million viewers. The CW averaged 845,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

[Univision averaged 3.4 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 8.18 million viewers for a repeat of “NCIS,” coming in fourth with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s NBA Finals pre-game was second with 7.13 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating. NBC’s encore of “America’s Got Talent” averaged 6.46 million viewers for third and also finished third with a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was second with a 2.2 key demo rating and fourth with 5.29 million viewers. The CW’s “The Catalina” averaged 989,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, both way up from last week.

9 p.m. – The start of NBA Finals Game 4 averaged 12.65 million viewers and a 5.4 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second overall with 7.43 million viewers and fourth with a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s encore of “America’s Got Talent” was up to 6.985 million viewers and also finished third with a 1.8 key demo rating. Again, FOX was second in the key demo with the 2.0 rating for “MasterChef,” which was fourth with 5.1 million viewers. The CW’s repeat of “The L.A. Complex” averaged 700,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating. [Both of The CW’s hours were substantially up, perhaps suggesting preemptions of some sort?]

10 p.m. – ABC got big numbers for the 10 p.m. hour of the NBA Finals, averaging 15.09 million viewers and a 6.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “48 Hours Mystery” was second overall with 5.77 million viewers, but third with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Love in the Wild” averaged 4.13 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, both down from last week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.