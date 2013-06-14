TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 4 leads Thursday, while ‘Hannibal’ hits a low

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 13, 2013.

The Miami Heat bounced back from being routed on Tuesday to cruise to victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. The basketball game drew the best numbers of the Finals series thus far, as ABC also cruised to victories of the ratings variety on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the other networks struggled against the basketball with declines for FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” as well as NBC’s “Hannibal,” which slumped to a series low.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.7 rating for Thursday night, dominating the key demographic. FOX was far back in second with a 1.4 key demo rating, followed by CBS’ 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s .06 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 11.84 million viewers and a 7.3 rating/13 share for Thursday primetime, well ahead of the 4.3/7 and 6.52 million viewers for CBS. FOX was third with a 2.4/4 and 3.77 million viewers, followed by NBC’s 1.4/2 and 1.97 million viewers, while The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 750,000 viewers.





8 p.m. – CBS scored a narrow overall win in the 8 p.m. hour averaging 7.355 million viewers for repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men,” coming in third with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s NBA Finals pregame averaged 7.26 million viewers and led the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was third with 5.09 million viewers and second with a 2.0 key demo rating. There was a big drop to NBC in fourth with 2.34 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for two new episodes of “Save Me,” while The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 869,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The start of Game 4 averaged 13.3 million viewers and a 5.4 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Person of Interest” was second with 6.57 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. There was a big gap and then FOX’s “Does Somebody Have To Go?” finished third with 2.44 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, beating the 1.555 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” on NBC. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” repeat averaged 631,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The Heat and Spurs averaged 14.97 million viewers and a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Elementary” repeat was far back in second with 5.63 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, beating the 2.01 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for “Hannibal” on NBC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.