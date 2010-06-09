TV Ratings: NBA Finals, ‘Glee’ finale battle for Tuesday crown

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 8, 2010.
FOX’s first season finale of “Glee” got a big bump over last week’s episode and managed to tie an hourly win in the 18-49 demographic, but ABC’s Game Three of the NBA Finals was able to hold on to capture a competitive Tuesday night.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.3 rating to hold off the 3.9 rating for FOX in the coveted demographic. NBC was a distant third with a 2.6 rating, topping the 1.6 rating for CBS and The CW’s 0.3 rating. 
Overall, ABC stayed on top by averaging an estimated 10.53 million viewers to go with a 6.5 rating/11 share. CBS was second with a 6.2/10. NBC’s 5.2/9 took third, edging out the 5.1/8 for FOX. The CW’s 0.5/1 was a distant third.
CBS started the night in first overall with a 7.3/13 for a repeat of “NCIS.” ABC was second with NBA Finals pre-game, which averaged a 5.1/9 and did a 3.2 demo rating, tying for the hourly win. NBC’s “Losing It With Jillian” finished third with a 4.6/8 and also third in the demo. Although it tied ABC for first in the demo, FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was fourth overall with a 4.0/7. The CW’s repeat of “90210” was fifth.
A tight 9 p.m. hour was won overall by NBC with a 7.3/12 for “America’s Got Talent,” which came in third in the demo. ABC’s tip-off between the Lakers and Celtics had a 6.8/11 and a 4.6 demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” finale did a 6.3/10, averaging 10.92 million viewers (more than ABC’s basketball) and a 4.6 demo rating, all substantially up from last week. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was a close fourth overall and a distant fourth in the demo. On The CW, a repeat of “Life Unexpected” had a 0.4/1.
ABC’s coverage of the Lakers’ Game Three win did a 7.4/13 and a 5.1 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Good Wife” repeat had a 4.9/8 for second overall. NBC’s “Law & Order” repeat was third overall and second in the demo.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

