TV Ratings: NBA Game 7 delivers for ABC, as Lakers win the championship

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 17, 2010.

As expected, Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers was a ratings juggernaut for ABC, improving dramatically over the already-strong ratings for the first six games and helping the network dominate Thursday night.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a whopping 7.5 rating. That nearly doubled the combined totals for FOX (1.9 rating), CBS (1.4 rating), NBC (0.8 rating) and The CW (0.5 rating) in the key demographic.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 18.86 million viewers to go with a 10.6 rating/19 share. That doubled the rating for second place CBS, which averaged a 5.2/9, far ahead of the 3.2/6 for FOX. NBC’s 1.5/3 and the 0.8/1 for The CW trailed.

ABC swept the primetime hours starting at 8 p.m. with an 8.0/15 and a 5.4 demo rating for NBA Finals pre-game. CBS’ “The Mentalist” repeat did a 4.7/9 for second overall. FOX’s “Glee” repeat did a 2.7/5 and was second in the key demo. NBC’s “Community” repeat and a new “100 Questions” finished fourth with a 1.6/3. The CW was fifth with “The Vampire Diaries.”

The start of the NBA Finals game turned in an 11.2/19 for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour, including an 8.0 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” was second with a 5.4/9. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was third with a 3.7/6 and second in the demo with a 2.0 rating. NBC’s “The Office” and “30 Rock” repeats were fourth. The CW’s repeat of “Moonlight” had a 0.8/1 for fifth.

The Lakers’ comeback win over the Celtics improved to a 12.5/22 and a 9.0 demo rating for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS was second with a 5.5/10 for another repeat of “The Mentalist.” Episodes of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” had NBC in third.

