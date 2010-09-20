TV Ratings: NBC dominates Sunday with Giants-Colts NFL action

Fast National ratings for Sunday, September 19, 2010.

The Manning Bowl, pitting brothers Eli and Peyton Manning and the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts, gave NBC another strong Sunday Night Football performance on the last Sunday before regular programming begins in earnest.

For the night, NBC averaged a 6.7 rating among adults 18-49, topping second place CBS’ 3.5 rating in the key demo. FOX averaged a 2.0 rating for third with ABC’s 1.1 rating in fourth.

Overall, NBC averaged just over 17 million viewers in primetime to go with a 10.3 rating/17 share. CBS was a solid second with a 7.6/13, while FOX’s 2.7/4 and the 2.6/4 for ABC weren’t really in the hunt.

CBS began the night in first as NFL overrun boosted “60 Minutes” to a 13.0/23 and a 7.1 demo rating in the 7 p.m. hour. NBC was second with the 5.1/9 for “Football Night in America.” ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” had a 3.6/6 to narrowly top FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons.”

The Giants-Colts game began in the 8 p.m. hour and did an 11.7/19 and a 7.5 demo rating for NBC. Still inflated by NFL overrun and “60 Minutes,” CBS’ “Undercover Boss” had a 7.3/12 for second on the hour. ABC’s repeat of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” barely beat the 2.9/5 for FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.”

Although the football game developed into a rout, it improved to a 13.7/21 and a 9.0 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ still-inflated “Undercover Boss” repeat had a 5.4/8 for second. FOX’s two “Family Guy” episodes were third overall and second in the demo. On ABC, the start of the two-hour finale of “The Gates” had a 1.8/3 four fourth.

With the game out of hand, NBC’s football dropped to a 10.9/19 and a 7.4 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Miami” was second, while ABC’s “The Gates” closed with a 1.9/3 and a 0.9 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.