TV Ratings: NBA Finals opener rules Thursday for ABC

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 3, 2010.

The latest NBA Finals resumption of tensions between the Los Angles Lakers and Boston Celtics controlled the ratings race for ABC on Thursday night, holding off a strong third night for “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.9 rating, beating the 3.2 rating for FOX in the coveted demographic. CBS was a distant third with a 1.5 rating, followed by the 1.2 rating for NBC. The CW’s 0.5 rating trailed.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 10.19 million viewers to go with a 6.3 rating/11 share. FOX was second with a 5.2/9, followed closely by the 4.7/8 for CBS. NBC’s 1.8/3 was a distant fourth with The CW’s 0.9/2 in fifth.

ABC swept the primetime hours starting at 8 p.m. with a 5.0/9 for Jimmy Kimmel pre-game and “NBA Countdown.” FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was a close second with a 4.9/9, tying with ABC for first in the key demo with a 2.8 rating. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were third. NBC’s “Community” repeat and a new “100 Questions” averaged a 1.8/3, with “100 Questions” falling to under 2.23 million viewers in its second airing. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” repeat had a 0.8/2 for fifth.

The start of the Lakers-Celtics game had a 6.9/12 and a 4.3 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour for ABC. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” improved to a 5.5/9 and a 3.6 demo rating to finish second. CBS was third with a 5.1/8 for a repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” NBC’s “The Office” and “30 Rock” repeats were a distant fourth. On The CW, an encore of the premiere of “Moonlight,” paired with “TVD” for most of the summer, did a 0.9/2, averaging under 1.42 million viewers, but improving on its lead-in.

The Game One win for the Lakers kept ABC in first at 10 p.m. with a 7.1/12 and a 4.6 demo rating. CBS’ “The Mentalist” repeat was second with a 6.1/11. That left NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” in a distant third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.