TV Ratings: NBC football edges ‘Desperate Housewives’ on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, January 3, 2010.

The exhaustively hyped 2010 return of “Desperate Housewives” drew a big audience on Sunday night, but it was only enough to threaten NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast, not top it.

Among adults 18-49, NBC won the night with a 4.6 rating. FOX’s 3.8 rating and the 3.7 rating for ABC were close behind. CBS was a distant fourth wuth a 2.2 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 12.39 million viewers to go with a 7.5 rating/12 share. ABC was a close second with a 7.0/11 and an estimated 11.84 million viewers. CBS’ 6/6/10 and the 5.2/8 for FOX followed.

CBS Started the night in first with a 9.1/14 for an NFL-overrun-aided “60 Minutes.” FOX’s own NFL overrun did a 7.2/11 and won the hour with a 4.5 rating in the key demo. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” had a 5.5/9 for third. NBC finished fourth with “Football Night in America.”

NBC moved from fourth to first in the 8 p.m. hour with an 8.5/13 for the start of the game between the Jets and Bengals, also winning the hour with a 5.3 rating in the key demo. CBS’ “NCIS” repeat was second for the hour, beating the 6.1/9 for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” on ABC. FOX’s new “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged a 4.3/6 overall and finished second for the hour in the 18-49 demo with a 3.6 rating.

What eventually became a rout between New York and Cincinnati kept NBC on top at 9 p.m. with a 9.8/14 overall and a 5.8 rating in the demo. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” had a 9.2/14 for second and also did a strong 5.2 rating in the demo. CBS’ “Cold Case” repeat was third, topping the 4.0/6 for “Family Guy” and “American Dad,” which also did a 3.4 rating in the demo.

With the game out of hand early, NBC’s football slumped to a 7.6/13 in the 10 p.m. hour, still doing a 4.9 rating in the demo. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” was second with a 7.1/12. CBS’ “Cold Case” repeat trailed.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.