TV Ratings: NBC golf claims Sunday over ABC’s ‘Scoundrels,’ ‘Gates’ premieres

06.21.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 20, 2010.
The primetime conclusion of the US Open golf tournament helped NBC win Sunday night, delivering decent ratings despite a relatively unknown winner and Tiger Woods being several shots out of contention.
Meanwhile, the ABC premieres of “Scoundrels” and “The Gates” weren’t exactly huge, though “The Gates” did manage to win its hour in the key demographic.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.8 rating, beating FOX’s 1.3 rating and the 1.2 rating for ABC in the key demographic. CBS trailed with a 1.0 rating.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.315 million viewers and a 4.7 rating/9 share. CBS moved up to second with a 3.6/7, topping the 3.0/6 for ABC. FOX was fourth overall with a 1.7/3.
NBC’s US Open coverage started the night in first with a 5.8/12 and a 2.2 demo rating in the 7 p.m. hour. CBS’ “60 Minutes” was second with a 4.9/10. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat finished third. Viewers showed little support for the series finale of “‘Til Death” and a new “Sons of Tucson,” which averaged a 0.9/2 between them.
The golf coverage improved to a 6.4/12 and a 2.4 demo rating to give the 8 p.m. hour to NBC. CBS’ encore of “I Get That A Lot” had a 3.0/6 for second, nipping ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” repeat. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” repeats had a 1.9/4 for fourth.
“Law & Order: Criminal Intent” had a 4.1/7 to help NBC stay in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s series premiere of “Scoundrels” had a 3.4/6 and a 1.3 demo rating, averaging 5.17 million viewers and improving in its second half-hour. CBS’ “Cold Case” repeat was third for the hour. FOX’s “Family Guy” and “American Dad” repeats had a 2.4/4 overall and won the hour in the key demographic with a 1.8 rating.
CBS’ “Cold Case” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour overall with a 3.2/6. ABC’s premiere of “The Gates” averaged a 3.0/5, pulling in 4.65 million viewers and winning the hour with a 1.5 demo rating. NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” was third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

