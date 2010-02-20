TV Ratings: NBC Olympics coverage cruises on Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, February 19, 2010.

With skiing and figure skating as its big ticket events, NBC’s Friday night coverage of the Winter Olympics had no trouble rolling to ratings wins in all key measures, even if the generally slow night led to low demo ratings.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.4 rating, far ahead of the 1.5 rating for ABC in the key demographic. CBS and FOX tied for third with a 1.1 rating, leaving The CW to trail with a 0.8 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 23.22 million viewers to go with a 13.4 rating/23 share. ABC’s 3.3/6 was second overall, with CBS’ 2.9/5 and FOX’s 1.9/3 following. The CW was fifth with a 1.2/2.

NBC swept the primetime hours starting at 8 p.m. with a 12.0/21 for the Olympic coverage, along with a 4.4 demo rating. ABC’s broadcast of “Meet the Fockers” was second with a 3.1/5, nipping CBS’ repeat of “Ghost Whisperer.” FOX’s repeat of “House” was fourth with a 2.2/4. The CW’s “Smallville,” the night’s only other new scripted program, did a 1.5/3, averaging 2.42 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating.

In the 9 p.m. hour, the Olympics improved to a 14.7/25 for NBC, also doing a 6.3 demo rating. ABC’s movie was up to a 3.4/6, beating the 2.8/5 for CBS’ “Medium” repeat. FOX’s new “Kitchen Nightmares” had a 1.7/3 for fourth. The CW’s “Smallville” repeat trailed.

NBC closed in first with a 13.4/23 for the Olympics, which also did a 5.6 rating in the demo. ABC’s “20/20” had a 3.3/6 for second. That left CBS a close third with a repeat of “Num3rs.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, especially in the case of live events.