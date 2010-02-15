TV Ratings: NBC Olympics coverage skates past ‘Undercover Boss’ on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, February 14, 2010.

Carried, at least in part, by the beginning of pairs figure skating coverage, NBC’s Winter Olympics telecast dominated Sunday night in all key measures.

Meanwhile, although it fell significantly from its Super Bowl showcase, “Undercover Boss” still delivered big numbers for CBS in its first regular airing.

[Note that all programming was competing against the NBA All-Star Game on TNT and that it was, after all, Valentine’s Day.]

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 7.0 rating, far ahead of the 3.3 rating for FOX in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 2.8 rating, leaving ABC in fourth with a 1.9 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 26.34 million viewers to go with a 14.4 rating/23 share. CBS’ 6.0/10 was second, comfortably ahead of the 4.8/8 for FOX. ABC trailed with a 3.8/6.

NBC swept the primetime hours starting at 7 p.m. with the 11.7/20 for the beginning of the night’s coverage from the Vancouver Winter Olympics, which also did a 5.4 demo rating. FOX was a solid second with a 7.7/13 for the end of the Daytona 500 and post-race coverage and programming. CBS was third with “60 Minutes,” while ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” had a 3.6/6 for third.

The Olympics got a bump to 15.2/24 and a 7.2 demo rating in its second hour. CBS was second with the premiere of the 16th installment of “The Amazing Race,” which did a soft 5.1/8. ABC’s second hour of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was up to third, with FOX’s new “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” averaging a low 3.2/5 between them.

NBC’s Olympics coverage was up to a 15.8/24 and a 7.8 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” had an 8.5/13 for second, averaging 15.28 million viewers and a 5.1 demo rating. FOX’s “Family Guy” and “American Dad” and ABC’s “Extreme Makeover” Home Edition” tied for third with a 3.4/5, with FOX holding a large advantage in the 18-49 demo.

In the 10 p.m. hour, NBC’s Olympics did a 14.8/24 and pulled in a 7.7 demo rating. CBS’ “Cold Case” was second with a 5.3/9, leaving ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.