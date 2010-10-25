TV Ratings: NBC rides Brett Favre magic to another Sunday win

Fast National ratings for Sunday, October 24, 2010.

On the field, Brett Favre’s magic came up short, as the Green Bay Packers topped the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. However, the interception-prone Vikings’ QB proved to be a boon for NBC, as Sunday Night Football drew a huge audience for the network.

Among adults 18-49, NBC drew a whopping 7.1 rating, tops in the key demographic. CBS was a distant second with a 3.4 rating, with ABC’s 2.7 rating in third. FOX, forced to air repeats when an NLCS Game 7 wasn’t necessary. earned a 1.5 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 18.95 million viewers to go with an 11.4 rating/18 share. CBS was second with 12.95 million viewers and a 7.9/13, topping the 5.9/9 and 9.325 million viewers for ABC. FOX averaged 3.54 million viewers and a 2.1/3 for fourth.

7 p.m. — CBS started the night in first, as NFL overrun and “60 Minutes” averaged 17.28 million viewers and a 4.3 demo rating. NBC’s “Football Night in America” was second with a 6.3/11 and a 3.7 demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 7.65 million viewers for third, beating the 1.47 million viewers for FOX’s repeats of “The Cleveland Show.”

8 p.m. — The start of the football game gave NBC 20.9 million viewers and a 7.6 demo rating in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” (and a chunk of “60 Minutes” in many markets) averaged 12.345 million viewers and a 3.3 demo rating in second. ABC was third with the 9.1 million viewers for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” FOX could muster only 3.9 million viewers for repeats of “The Simpsons” and “American Dad.”

9 p.m. — The Vikings and Packers improved to 23.68 million viewers and an 8.8 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” finished second with 12.15 million viewers, topping the 11.51 million viewers for CBS’ “Undercover Boss” (and a bit of “The Amazing Race”). FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” and “American Dad” averaged under 4.05 million viewers.

10 p.m. — The competitive Sunday Night Football game delivered 20.94 million viewers and an 8.3 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” (and a bit of “Undercover Boss”) was second with 10.66 million viewers. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” averaged 8.4 million viewers for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

