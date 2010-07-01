TV Ratings: NBC’s got ‘Talent’ and a Wednesday win

07.01.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 30, 2010.
NBC got a strong enough performance from “America’s Got Talent” in the 9 p.m. hour to dominate Wednesday night overall and barely hold off FOX in the key demographic.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.3 rating, nipping the 2.2 rating for FOX. CBS was third in the all-important age range with a 1.2 rating, with the 0.9 rating for ABC and The CW’s 0.4 rating following.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 8.68 million viewers to go with a 5.3 rating/10 share. FOX and CBS tied for second with a 3.6/7, though FOX had the advantage in viewers. ABC’s 2.4/4 was fourth, while the 0.7/1 for The CW trailed.
NBC started the night in first overall with a 4.4/8 for an “America’s Got Talent” repeat. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” had a 3.7/7 for second, but won the hour in the key demo with a 2.1 rating. ABC’s two repeats of “The Middle” had a 2.6/5, just ahead of CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement.” The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat was fifth with a 0.7/1.
The new “America’s Got Talent” gave NBC a 7.4/13 and a 3.4 demo rating, both dominating the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was second overall with a 4.2/7. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was third for the hour with a 3.6/6, but second in the key demo. ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” repeats had a 2.3/4 for fourth, leaving The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” in fifth.
In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ repeat of “CSI: NY” had a 4.1/7 to edge out the 4.0/7 for NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” but the NBC procedural repeat averaged more viewers and won the hour in the key demo with a 1.8 rating. A “Castle” repeat on ABC finished third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

TAGSNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSSO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCETV RATINGSWednesday

