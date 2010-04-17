TV Ratings: NBC scales Friday ‘Mountain’

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 16, 2010.

NBC got solid returns for the two-hour backdoor pilot “Secrets of the Mountain,” which carried the network to Friday night wins.

Meanwhile, although CBS’ “Miami Medical” continues to draw acceptable overall numbers, the procedural keeps dipping in the 18-49 demo.

For the night, both ABC and NBC averaged a 1.3 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. FOX and CBS were close behind with a 1.1 rating. The CW’s 0.7 rating was fifth.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.045 million viewers and a 4.4 rating/8 share, solidly ahead of the 3.6/7 for CBS. ABC’s 2.9/5 was third, with FOX’s 2.1/4 following. The CW’s 1.1/2 trailed.

NBC started the night in first with a 4.6/9 for “Secrets of the Mountain,” which averaged 7.5 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating. CBS’ “Ghost Whisperer” repeat was second with a 3.0/6, beating repeats of ABC’s “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution” and FOX’s “House,” which tied for fourth. The CW’s new “Smallville” had a 1.2/2 and averaged 1.84 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, all down from last week.

“Secrets of the Mountain” improved to a 4.9/9 for NBC, up to 8.24 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Medium” repeat was second with a 3.2/6. ABC’s new “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution” did only a 2.7/5 overall, but tied with NBC for first in the demo. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” repeat had a 2.1/4 for fourth. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat trailed.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “Miami Medical” had a 4.5/8 to win the hour overall. “Miami Medical” averaged 6.78 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the demo, both numbers that have dropped consecutive weeks since the premiere. ABC’s “20/20” was second for the hour with a 3.8/7 and won the hour in the demo with a 1.4 rating. “Dateline NBC” wasn’t far off in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.