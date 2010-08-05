TV Ratings: NBC tops Wednesday with ‘Talent’

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2010.

NBC got good enough numbers from its “America’s Got Talent” Wednesday results show to hold off CBS and FOX, winning both overall and in the all-important age range.

Among adults 18-49, it was a narrow win for NBC, delivering a 2.2 rating to beat the 2.1 rating for FOX. CBS was a close third with a 1.7 rating, head of the 1.1 rating for ABC in the key demo. The CW’s 0.4 rating was fifth.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.508 million viewers to go with a 4.6 rating/8 share. CBS was second with a 4.1/7, with FOX’s 3.6/6 good for a respectable third. ABC was fourth with a 2.6/5, leaving The CW’s 0.8/1 in fifth.

CBS started the night in first with a 4.1/7 for “Big Brother,” which also won the demo with a 2.3 rating. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” was a solid second overall with a 3.8/7, nipping the 3.6/7 for FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” though FOX was second in the demo. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” were fourth with a 2.7/5, beating The CW’s repeat of “America’s Next Top Model.”

NBC took over first in the 9 p.m. hour with a 5.9/10 and a 2.7 demo rating for “America’s Got Talent.” CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second overall with a 4.6/8. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” stayed steady with a 3.6/6 and finished second in the demo. On ABC, repeats of “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” were fourth. The CW’s “Plain Jane” had a 0.7/1 and a 0.84 demo rating, both identical to the show’s premiere, though viewership was up very slightly.

A repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” narrowly won the 10 p.m. hour with a 3.8/7 and a 1.8 demo rating. CBS’ “CSI: NY” was second. ABC’s repeat of “Castle” had a 2.5/5 for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.