TV Ratings: NBC wins Tuesday despite ‘Ready for Love’

04.17.13 5 years ago
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 16, 2013.
For the second straight week, “Ready for Love” squandered most of its lead-in, but “The Voice” still let NBC win Tuesday among young viewers, though CBS still won the night overall thanks to “NCSI” repeats.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 1.6 key demo rating, followed closely by the 1.5 key demo rating for FOX and ABC. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.81 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share, just topping ABC’s 5.9/9 and 8.88 million viewers. NBC was third with a 4.3/7 and 6.84 million viewers, more than doubling FOX’s 2.1/3 and 3.37 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 990,000 viewers.
8 p.m. – “The Voice” won the 8 p.m. hour for NBC with 13.78 million viewers and a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49, up from last Tuesday’s show. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS” was second overall with 9.23 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Splash” was third overall with 5.195 million viewers and fourth with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was up a hair from last week with 4.58 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.32 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” took over first for the 9 p.m. hour averaging 12.45 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was a close second with 12.28 million viewers and tied for the key demo lead with a 2.1 rating for an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat. There was a huge drop to the 3.95 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for “Ready for Love.” FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 2.16 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, beating the 658,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat.
10 p.m. – “Body of Proof” took the 10 p.m. hour overall for ABC with 8.99 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Golden Boy” was second with 7.93 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Ready for Love” fell to 2.97 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in its second hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

