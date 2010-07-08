TV Ratings: NBC wins Wednesday with ‘America’s Got Talent’

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 7, 2010.

“America’s Got Talent” finished Wednesday night as TV’s most watched program and as the top rated show in the key demo. Thanks to a little boost from “Minute to Win It,” NBC was able to win the whole night in both measures as well.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating, nipping the 2.3 rating for FOX in the all-important age range. CBS was third with a 1.4 rating, beating the 1.1 rating for ABC and The CW’s 0.5 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 8.15 million viewers to go with a 4.8 rating/9 share. FOX stayed second with a 4.0/8. CBS’ 3.7/7 was a close third, topping the 2.8/5 for ABC. The CW’s 0.9/2 was fifth.

In the 8 p.m. hour, NBC’s “Minute to Win It” and FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” both posted a 4.0/7, though NBC averaged more viewers and FOX averaged a higher 18-49 rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” were third with a 2.9/5, beating CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement.” The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” was fifth with a 0.9/2.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” dominated the 9 p.m. hour with a 6.7/11, averaging 11.78 million viewers and a 3.3 demo rating. CBS was second overall with a 4.2/7 for “Criminal Minds.” FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was third overall with a 3.9/7 and second in the key demo. ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” repeats had a 2.5/4 for fourth. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat was fifth.

CBS moved into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with a 4.4/8 for a “CSI: NY” repeat. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat was second with a 3.8/7 and won the hour in the demo with a 1.9 rating. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.