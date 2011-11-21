TV Ratings: NBC’s Eagles-Giants game, ABC’s AMAs top Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 20, 2011.

A divisional rivalry game between the Giants and the Eagles gave NBC its lowest Sunday Night Football ratings in a month, but still dominated the evening in all key measures. ABC, meanwhile, drew a solid audience of young viewers for the American Music Awards.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.5 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 3.5 rating, followed by the 2.8 rating for CBS. FOX trailed for the night with a 2.2 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 14.8 million viewers in primetime along with a 9.2 rating/14 share. CBS was second with a 7.4/11 and 11.88 million viewers, beating the 5.8/9 and 10.14 million viewers for ABC. FOX was a distant fourth with a 2.7/4 and 4.56 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with the 16.75 million viewers and 4.2 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes,” plus nearly a half-hour of NFL overrun for much of the country. NBC’s “Football Night in America” averaged 8.74 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating for second. ABC’s American Music Awards pre-show was well back in third with 4.46 million viewers. On FOX, a “Cleveland Show” repeat (3.01 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo) and a new episode of “The Cleveland Show” (3.82 million and a 1.8 key demo) were fourth overall and third in the key demo.

8 p.m. – NBC zipped into first for the 8 p.m. hour with the Eagles-Giants game, which averaged 15.96 million viewers and a 5.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall with “The Amazing Race” (and a chunk of “60 Minutes”) averaging 11.66 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating. ABC’s American Music Awards coverage was a close third overall with 11.3 million viewers and a 3.9 key demo rating for second. FOX was fourth with “The Simpsons” (5.74 million and a 2.7 key demo) and “Allen Gregory” (3.97 million and a 1.9 key demo.

9 p.m. – The Eagles and Giants were up to 18.21 million viewers and a 6.7 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s AMAs telecast improved to 13.11 million viewers and a 4.6 key demo rating in its second hour. CBS’ “The Good Wife” (and some “Amazing Race”) averaged 9.59 million viewers for second and a 2.1 key demo rating for third. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “Family Guy” (6.04 million and a 3.1 key demo rating) and “American Dad” (4.79 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo).

10 p.m. – The football game closed primetime in first with 16.3 million viewers and a 6.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s American Music Awards telecast was second with 11.71 million viewers and a 4.4 key demo rating. That left CBS in third with “CSI: Miami” (and some “Good Wife”), which averaged 9.53 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.