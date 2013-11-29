TV Ratings: NBC’s football dominates Thanksgiving, while ABC’s ‘Lady Gaga & The Muppets’ tanks

Fast National ratings for Thursday, November 28, 2013.

A field goal-heavy NFL showdown between the Steelers and Ravens helped NBC dominate Thanksgiving primetime in all measures, while NFL overrun and comedy repeats pushed CBS to second for Thursday night.

Meanwhile, FOX wasted new episodes of “The X Factor” and “Glee” on the holiday evening, while ABC’s “Lady Gaga & The Muppets Holiday Spectacular” will not become an annual tradition.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.6 rating for Thursday night, far ahead of the 2.1 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.2 rating, FOX’s 0.9 rating and The CW’s 0.2 rating followed in the key demo.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 17.59 million viewers and a 9.2 rating/18 share for Thursday night. CBS was a distant second with 7.35 million viewers and a 4.0/8, still well ahead of the 4.16 million viewers and 2.2/4 for ABC. FOX was fourth with 3.28 million viewers and a 2.0/4, beating The CW’s 1.08 million viewers and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – NBC’s “Football Night in America” led the 8 p.m. hour with 15.45 million viewers and a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS finished second with 12.48 million viewers and a 3.8 key demo rating for NFL overrun (roughly 20 minutes of game action and 10 minutes of postgame) and a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory.” ABC’s “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” averaged 5.34 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in third, beating the 3.75 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for another double elimination “X Factor” episode. The CW’s airing of the movie “You Again” averaged 1.06 million viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The Steelers and Ravens averaged 19.21 million viewers and a 6.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was a distant second with 4.91 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for two repeats of “The Crazy Ones.” ABC was third with a “Modern Family” repeat (3.43 million and a 1.1 key demo rating) and the start of “Lady Gaga & The Muppets Holiday Spectacular” (3.7 million and a 1.0 key demo rating). FOX’s “Glee” averaged only 2.8 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, beating the 1.09 million and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW’s movie.

10 p.m. – NBC’s football game averaged 18.11 million viewers and a 6.1 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeats of “The Crazy Ones” and “Elementary” averaged 4.66 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, beating the 3.58 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC’s “Lady Gaga & The Muppets Holiday Spectacular.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.