TV Ratings: NBC’s Giants-Bears game holds off ‘Housewives,’ ‘Boss’ on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, October 3, 2010.

The New York Giants battered the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, while NBC’s NFL action helped the network batter its network rivals.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.7 rating for the night, topping the 4.3 rating for FOX in the key demographic. CBS’ 3.2 rating and the 2.9 rating for ABC trailed.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 15.26 million viewers to go with a 9.2 rating/15 share. CBS was second with 12.03 million viewers and a 7.3/12. FOX averaged 9.63 million viewers for third, with ABC’s 9.5 million viewers coming in fourth (ABC had the advantage in ratings and share, 5.8/9 to 5.6/9, not that that means anything).

NFL overrun helped FOX control the 7 p.m. hour with 14.27 million viewers and a 6.0 demo rating. CBS’ “60 Minutes” (and a sliver of NFL overrun in some of the country) did 12.48 million viewers for second. NBC’s “Football Night in America” averaged 7.175 million viewers, edging out the 7.06 million for ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

The start of NBC’s football coverage averaged 17.37 million viewers and a 6.3 demo rating in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second overall with 10.73 million viewers for “The Amazing Race.” ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was third overall with 8.63 million viewers, but fourth in the demo. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 7.62 million viewers and moved up to second in the demo with a 3.6 rating.

The Giants and Bears improved to 19.5 million viewers and a 7.2 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” averaged 13.08 million viewers. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” averaged 13.05 million viewers for a close third overall and did a 4.3 demo rating for second on the hour, beating CBS. [After a Thursday and Friday where everything was down across-the-board, it should be noted that “Desperate Housewives” was up from its premiere last week.] FOX’s “Family Guy” (7.94 million) and the premiere of “American Dad” (6.05 million) were fourth.

NBC stayed in first in the 10 p.m. hour with 17.01 million viewers and a 6.9 demo rating for ongoing football coverage. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” averaged 11.84 million viewers and also finished second in the demo with a 3.2 rating. ABC was third with the 9.27 million viewers for “Brothers & Sisters.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.