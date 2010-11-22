TV Ratings: NBC’s Giants-Eagles coverage tackles ABC’s AMAs on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 21, 2010.

ABC got OK ratings — low overall, but respectable among young viewers — for its coverage of the 2010 American Music Awards on Sunday, but the network couldn’t begin to compete with a tight divisional rivalry game between the Giants and Eagles on NBC.

CBS also got a big boost from NFL overrun on Sunday night to remain in the ratings discussion.

Among adults 18-49, NBC dominated the night with a 6.6 rating in the coveted demographic. ABC was second with a 3.7 rating, followed closely by the 3.4 rating for CBS. FOX was fourth with a 2.5 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 17.65 million viewers to go with a 10.6 rating/17 share, comfortably ahead of the 8.3/13 and 13.54 million viewers for CBS. ABC was third with 10.78 million viewers and a 6.2/10, leaving FOX’s 3.2/5 and 5.49 million viewers in fourth.

7 p.m. — CBS started the night in first place with 19.49 million viewers and a 4.6 demo rating for “60 Minutes” and the tail-end of an NFL thriller between the Colts and Patriots. NBC was a distant second with 9.87 million viewers and a 3.5 demo rating for “Football Night in America.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third with 8.03 million viewers, leaving FOX’s repeats of “The Cleveland Show” and “The Simpsons” in fourth.

8 p.m. — The start of the Eagles-Giants game helped NBC averaged 19.9 million viewers and a 7.1 demo rating in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” (and a bit of “60 Minutes”) finished second with 11.65 million viewers and third with a 3.1 demo rating. ABC’s American Music Awards coverage was third overall with 11.45 million viewers and second in the demo with a 3.9 rating. FOX’s new “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” were a distant fourth with 5.84 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating.

9 p.m. — In the 9 p.m. hour, NBC’s NFL coverage improved to an estimated 20.844 million viewers and a 7.8 demo rating. ABC’s AMAs coverage improved to 12.645 million viewers and a 4.6 demo rating to take control of second. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” (and a bit of “The Amazing Race”) finished third with 11.88 million viewers and a 3.3 demo rating. FOX was fourth with the 5.71 million viewers and 2.8 demo rating for “Family Guy” and “American Dad.”

10 p.m. — NBC stayed in first for the 10 p.m. hour with 19.97 million viewers and a 7.9 demo rating for the Eagles and Giants. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” (yes, and a bit of “Undercover Boss”) finished second overall with 11.12 million viewers, but a distant third in the demo. ABC’s AMAs coverage slipped to 10.99 million viewers, but finished second in the key demo with a 4.2 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

