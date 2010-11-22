TV Ratings: NBC’s Giants-Eagles coverage tackles ABC’s AMAs on Sunday

#Sunday Night Football #Family Guy #The Simpsons
11.22.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 21, 2010.
ABC got OK ratings — low overall, but respectable among young viewers — for its coverage of the 2010 American Music Awards on Sunday, but the network couldn’t begin to compete with a tight divisional rivalry game between the Giants and Eagles on NBC.
CBS also got a big boost from NFL overrun on Sunday night to remain in the ratings discussion.
Among adults 18-49, NBC dominated the night with a 6.6 rating in the coveted demographic. ABC was second with a 3.7 rating, followed closely by the 3.4 rating for CBS. FOX was fourth with a 2.5 rating. 
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 17.65 million viewers to go with a 10.6 rating/17 share, comfortably ahead of the 8.3/13 and 13.54 million viewers for CBS. ABC was third with 10.78 million viewers and a 6.2/10, leaving FOX’s 3.2/5 and 5.49 million viewers in fourth.
7 p.m. — CBS started the night in first place with 19.49 million viewers and a 4.6 demo rating for “60 Minutes” and the tail-end of an NFL thriller between the Colts and Patriots. NBC was a distant second with 9.87 million viewers and a 3.5 demo rating for “Football Night in America.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third with 8.03 million viewers, leaving FOX’s repeats of “The Cleveland Show” and “The Simpsons” in fourth.
8 p.m. — The start of the Eagles-Giants game helped NBC averaged 19.9 million viewers and a 7.1 demo rating in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” (and a bit of “60 Minutes”) finished second with 11.65 million viewers and third with a 3.1 demo rating. ABC’s American Music Awards coverage was third overall with 11.45 million viewers and second in the demo with a 3.9 rating. FOX’s new “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” were a distant fourth with 5.84 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating.
9 p.m. — In the 9 p.m. hour, NBC’s NFL coverage improved to an estimated 20.844 million viewers and a 7.8 demo rating. ABC’s AMAs coverage improved to 12.645 million viewers and a 4.6 demo rating to take control of second. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” (and a bit of “The Amazing Race”) finished third with 11.88 million viewers and a 3.3 demo rating. FOX was fourth with the 5.71 million viewers and 2.8 demo rating for “Family Guy” and “American Dad.”
10 p.m. — NBC stayed in first for the 10 p.m. hour with 19.97 million viewers and a 7.9 demo rating for the Eagles and Giants. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” (yes, and a bit of “Undercover Boss”) finished second overall with 11.12 million viewers, but a distant third in the demo. ABC’s AMAs coverage slipped to 10.99 million viewers, but finished second in the key demo with a 4.2 rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow HitFix on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sunday Night Football#Family Guy#The Simpsons
TAGSAMERICAN MUSIC AWARDSFAMILY GUYNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSSundaySUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALLTHE AMAZING RACETHE SIMPSONSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP