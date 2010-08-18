TV Ratings: NBC’s got ‘Talent,’ Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 17, 2010.

Buoyed by two hours of “America’s Got Talent,” NBC had no trouble winning Tuesday night both overall and in the all-important young adult demographic.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating, edging the 2.2 rating for ABC. FOX’s 1.4 rating and the 1.2 rating for CBS followed in the key demographic. The CW’s 0.4 rating trailed.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 8.459 million viewers to go with a 5.1 rating/9 share. CBS’ 4.8/8 followed closely, with ABC a distant third with a 3.4/6. FOX’s 2.5/4 and the 0.7/1 for The CW trailed.

CBS won the 8 p.m. hour in overall ratings with a 5.8/10 for an “NCIS” repeat. ABC’s “Wipeout” was second with a 4.7/8, but averaged more viewers than CBS and also won the hour in the key demo with a 3.0 rating. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” repeat had a 3.3/6 for third, beating the 2.5/4 for FOX’s “Glee” repeat. The CW’s repeat of “Plain Jane” was fifth.

NBC moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with a 6.1/10 and a 2.9 demo rating for “America’s Got Talent.” CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second overall with a 5.0/8. ABC’s “Shaq Vs” was third overall with a 2.7/5 and second in the demo. FOX’s “Glee” repeat was fourth. On The CW, two new episodes of “18 to Life” finished fifth with a 0.5/1 and a 0.3 demo rating.

“America’s Got Talent” slipped only slightly in the 10 p.m. hour, giving NBC a 5.9/10 and a 2.8 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” had a 3.6/6 for second overall. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” was third overall and second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.