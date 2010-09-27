TV Ratings: NBC’s NFL holds off ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘Undercover Boss’ premieres on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, September 26, 2010.

A division rivalry showdown between the Jets and Dolphins brought big ratings to NBC, allowing the network to hold off a variety of returning shows on other networks for Sunday night wins.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.3 rating, topping CBS’ 3.9 rating and the 3.5 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC was fourth with a 2.8 rating.

Overall, things were a bit closer with NBC averaging an estimated 13.478 million viewers and an 8.5 rating/14 share, edging the 8.0/13 and 13.27 million viewers for CBS. ABC was a distant third with a 5.8/9 and 9.1 million viewers. FOX was fourth with an estimated 7.6 million viewers and a 4.3/7.

CBS started the night in first with NFL overrun and the star of “60 Minutes” averaging an estimated 17.02 million viewers and a 5.1 demo rating in the 7 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Football Night in America” was second with 7.363 million viewers, edging out the 6.5 million for repeats of “The Simpsons” on FOX. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” had 5.54 million viewers for fourth.

In the 8 p.m. hour, the start of NBC’s football game had an estimated 15.655 million viewers and a 6.1 demo rating. CBS was second overall with 13.94 million viewers for the ending of “60 Minutes” and the start of the 17th installment of “The Amazing Race.” FOX’s premieres of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 7.18 million viewers and finished second for the hour with a 3.4 demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” improved to nearly 8.4 million viewers.

The football game improved to an estimated 16.08 million viewers for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour with a 6.3 demo rating. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” averaged 12.83 million viewers and a 4.2 demo rating. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” was third overall with 11.09 million viewers, but fourth in the demo. FOX’s “Family Guy” premiere averaged 9.126 million viewers and came in second in the demo with a 4.5 rating.

NBC closed primetime in first with an estimated 14.82 million viewers and a 6.3 demo rating for the NFL action. CBS’ premiere of “Undercover Boss” had an average of 11.03 million viewers and a 3.7 demo for second. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” premiere averaged 9.64 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.