TV Ratings: NBC’s Olympics coverage flips past competition on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 30, 2012.

NBC’s Monday Olympics coverage, buoyed by gymnastics and swimming coverage, dominated another primetime, once again more than doubling the combined totals for the other major networks.

The Olympics telecast was down from Sunday night, but with vagaries involving specific aired events, as well as overall TV usage levels, that probably isn’t notable.

Meanwhile, ABC’s half-hearted effort at counter-programming against the Olympics yielded low numbers for both “Bachelor Pad” and “The Glass House.”

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 10.5 rating, easily tops in the key demographic. FOX was a distant second with a 1.1 rating, followed by the 1.0 key demo rating for CBS and ABC’s 0.9 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating (and a “0” key demo share).

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 31.43 million viewers to go with an 17.9 rating/28 share for Monday night. CBS averaged a 2.6/4 and 3.8 million viewers for second. ABC averaged a 2.1/3 and 2.88 million viewers, edging out the 1.8/3 and 2.855 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged 440,000 viewers and a 0.3/0 for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.605 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday primetime.]

8 p.m. – NBC’s Olympics coverage averaged 27.7 million viewers and an 8.6 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Bachelor Pad,” the hour’s only other original programming, averaged 3.64 million viewers for second and tied for second with a 1.1 key demo rating. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” averaged 3.45 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 2.85 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” repeat. The CW’s “90210” repeat averaged 512,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of Olympics coverage was up to 32.88 million viewers and an 11.1 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” finished second overall with 4.05 million viewers and tied for third with a 1.1 key demo rating with ABC’s “Bachelor Pad,” which was third overall with 3.32 million viewers. FOX’s “MasterChef” repeat was second in the key demo with a 1.2 rating and third overall with 2.86 million viewers. The CW’s repeat of “Remodeled” averaged 368,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – The Olympics telecast was up to 33.71 million viewers and an 11.8 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 11 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 3.91 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for second. ABC’s new “The Glass House” averaged 1.67 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

