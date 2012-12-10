TV Ratings: NBC’s Packers-Lions action rushes past ‘Christmas with Holly,’ ‘Amazing Race’ on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, December 9, 2012.

A close rivalry game between the Packers and Lions gave NBC’s Sunday Night Football a small week-to-week bump and helped the network comfortably top the competition, which included the ABC telefilm “Christmas With Holly” and CBS’ “Amazing Race” finale.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.7 rating for Sunday night, beating football-aided FOX’s 3.5 rating in the key demographic. CBS averaged a 2.2 key demo rating, topping the 1.6 key demo rating for ABC.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.93 million viewers for Sunday night along with a 9.6 rating/15 share. CBS was second for Sunday primetime with a 6.0/9 and 9.58 million viewers, with FOX’s 5.2/8 and 8.545 good for a close third. ABC trailed with a 4.1/6 and 6.67 million viewers.

7 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 14.46 million viewers and a 5.2 rating among adults 18-49 for NFL overrun and postgame. CBS was second overall with 11.77 million viewers for “60 Minues,” which finished third with a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Football Night in America” was second with a 2.8 key demo rating and third with 8.36 million viewers. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 6.49 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for fourth.

8 p.m. – The start of the Sunday Night Football game between Detroit and Green Bay pushed NBC into first with 18.255 million viewers and a 6.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Amazing Race” finale earned 9.48 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating in its first hour. FOX was second in the key demo and third overall with “The Simpsons” (7.5 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating) and “Bob’s Burgers” (4.59 million and a 2.1 key demo). ABC was fourth with 4.84 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for airings of both “Prep & Landing” animated specials.

9 p.m. – NBC’s football game improved to 18.92 million viewers and a 6.7 rating among adults 18-49 for its second hour. Also in its second hour, CBS’ “Amazing Race” finale averaged 9.195 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating for second. ABC’s “Christmas with Holly” averaged 7.25 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. On FOX, “Family Guy” (5.615 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo) and “American Dad” (4.65 million and a 2.2 key demo) were third in the demo and fourth overall.

10 p.m. – The Packers and Lions averaged 18.19 million viewers and a 7.0 rating among adults 18-49 to close primetime for NBC. ABC’s “Christmas with Holly” moved up to second with 8.11 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, beating the 7.89 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for “The Mentalist” on CBS.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.