TV Ratings: NBC’s Patriots-Jets game, ABC’s ‘Once Upon a Time’ lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 13, 2011.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football game, a rivalry showdown between the Jets and Patriots, dominated primetime in all measures, while the NFL also helped boost FOX and CBS to solid nights. Still, it was ABC that delivered Sunday’s most watched scripted program, as the fourth episode of “Once Upon a Time” remained steady and strong.

Among adults 18-49, NBC won the night with a 6.0 rating, far ahead of FOX’s 3.8 rating in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 2.6 rating in primetime, followed by CBS’ 2.3 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 15.78 million viewers and a 9.8 rating/15 share, far ahead of CBS’ 10.93 million viewers and a 6.9 rating/10 share. FOX’s 8.94 million viewers and a 5.4/9 nipped the 5.2/8 and 8.38 million viewers for ABC.

[Univision averaged 3.28 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday primetime.]

7 p.m. – FOX’s NFL overrun and postgame coverage won the 7 p.m. hour with 15.53 million viewers and a 6.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with 13.25 million viewers and third with a 2.3 key demo rating for “60 Minutes,” though those numbers include 30 minutes of NFL overrun in a slew of major markets. NBC’s “Football Night In America” was third overall with 7.81 million viewers and second with a 2.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was fourth with 7.3 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – NBC’s NFL pregame and the start of the game between the Patriots and Jets won the 8 p.m. hour with 17.98 million viewers and a 6.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” averaged 11.33 million viewers and a 3.8 key demo rating, the tiniest bit down overall and the tiniest bit up in the key demo. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” (and a little bit of “60 Minutes”) averaged 10.58 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating. On FOX, “The Simpsons” (7.53 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo) and “Allen Gregory” (4.24 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo) finished fourth overall and tied for third in the key demo.

9 p.m. – The football game improved to 19.64 million viewers and a 7.4 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ “The Good Wife” finished second overall and fourth in the key demo with 10.07 million viewers and a 2.0 rating. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” averaged 9.22 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. FOX’s “Family Guy” (5.96 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating) and “American Dad” (4.85 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo) trailed.

10 p.m. – NBC closed primetime in first with 17.69 million viewers and a 7.2 key demo rating for ongoing football coverage. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” was second with 9.82 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. ABC’s “Pan Am” remained flat with a 1.8 key demo rating and improved slightly with 5.68 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.