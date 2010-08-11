TV Ratings: NBC’s ‘Talent,’ FOX’s Gordon Ramsay split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 10, 2010.

FOX won Tuesday’s young adult demos with a double-dose of Chef Gordon Ramsay, while NBC carried the night overall with “America’s Got Talent.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.9 rating, better than the 2.4 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.8 rating took third, better than the 1.2 rating for CBS or The CW’s 0.4 rating.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 8.596 million viewers to go with a 5.2 rating/9 share. CBS was second with a 4.7/8, topping the 3.9/7 for third place FOX. ABC’s 3.2/5 was good enough for fourth, while The CW trailed with a 0.7/1.

CBS began the night in first overall with a 5.8/10. ABC’s “Wipeout” was second with a 4.4/8 and beat CBS in the key demo. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was third with a 4.7/7 overall, winning the hour in the demo with a 3.2 rating. On NBC, a repeat of “Minute to Win It” had a 3.2/6, not impressive but still better than “Breakthrough with Tony Robbins” did over the past two weeks. The CW’s repeat of “Plain Jane” was fifth.

NBC moved into first overall with a 6.3/10 for “America’s Got Talent,” which also won the hour in the key demo with a 2.9 rating, both numbers up from the show’s first hour last Tuesday. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall and fourth in the demo. FOX’s “Masterchef” was third with a 3.6/6 and a close second in the demo. ABC’s second week of “Shaq Vs” dipped from last week, doing a 2.4/4. Also down in its second week was The CW’s Canadian transplant “18 to Life,” which fell to a 0.5/1 and 761,000 viewers.

“America’s Got Talent” stayed in first for NBC in the 10 p.m. hour with a 6.2/11 and a 2.9 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” was second with a 3.5/6. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” special was third overall and second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.