TV Ratings: NCAA hoops boosts CBS Sunday, while ‘Once Upon a Time’ hits a series low

Fast National ratings for Sunday, March 24, 2013.

Boosted by 45 minutes of NCAA basketball overrun for much of the country, CBS had no trouble controlling Sunday night in most key measures, with “Family Guy” leading FOX to second among young viewers.

Meanwhile, “Once Upon a Time” dipped to a series low for ABC, though “Red Widow” rose a little. Also falling a bit was NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” which hit a season low.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.4 rating for Sunday night, topping FOX’s 1.7 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.6 key demo rating, while NBC averaged a 1.3 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.14 million viewers to go with a 6.3 rating/10 share, far ahead of ABC’s 3.7/6 and 6.2 million viewers for Sunday primetime. NBC was third with 5.61 million viewers and a 3.7/6, beating FOX’s 2.0/3 and 3.59 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 2.52 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday night.]

7 p.m. – Basketball and the start of “60 Minutes” averaged 11.69 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was a distant second with 6.85 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, topping the 5.735 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.” On FOX, repeats of “Bob’s Burgers” and “the Cleveland Show” averaged 2.23 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 8 p.m. hour with 10.32 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes” and “The Amazing Race.” ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” averaged 7.3 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating in second, flat in viewers but down in the demo. NBC’s “Dateline” was up to 6.46 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in its second hour. FOX was third in the demo and fourth overall with a repeat of “The Simpsons” (3.72 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo) and a new “Bob’s Burgers” (3.75 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” and “The Good Wife” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.37 million viewers, but slipped to second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Revenge” averaged 6.13 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was third with 5.16 million viewers and fourth with a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and first in the key demo with with “Family Guy” (5.14 million and a 2.6 key demo) and “American Dad” (4.46 million and a 2.3 key demo).

10 p.m. – “The Good Wife” and “The Mentalist” averaged 9.18 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, tying for first with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second with 5.1 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “Red Widow” was third, but rose to 4.5 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.