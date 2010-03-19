TV Ratings: NCAA hoops helps CBS crush ‘FlashForward’ return

Fast National ratings for Thursday, March 18, 2010.

Viewers showed negligible interest in the Thursday night return of “FlashForward,” preferring CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Basketball Tournament and even NBC’s new comedies.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.7 rating, with NBC’s 2.7 rating good for second. ABC was third with a 1.6 rating, beating the 1.4 rating for FOX in the key demographic. The CW’s 0.6 rating trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.33 million viewers to go with a 6.5 rating/11 share. NBC was second with a 4.2/7, with ABC’s 3.8/7 and the 3.5/6 for FOX following closely. The CW’s 1.0/2 trailed.

CBS’ basketball swept the primetime hours, starting at 8 p.m. with a 6.2/11 for the 8 p.m. hour. The first hour of ABC’s “FlashForward” return did a 4.3/7, averaging 6.61 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. FOX’s “Bones” repeat nearly topped “FlashForward” in viewers. NBC’s “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” did a 3.2/6 overall and beat “FlashForward” in the demo. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” was fifth with a 1.0/2.

In the 9 p.m. hour, CBS’ basketball was up to a 7.3/12 and a 4.2 rating in the demo. NBC’s “The Office” and “30 Rock” did a 4.5/7 and a 3.3 demo rating for second. ABC’s “FlashForward” had a 4.2/7 and while it fell very slightly overall, it remained steady in the demo. FOX’s “Fringe” repeat had a 2.9/6 and finished fourth. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat was fifth.

[Note: If you’re curious, the last original “FlashForward” aired in December and averaged 7.29 million viewers and a 2.2 rating in the demo in Fast National figures.]

CBS stayed in first in the 10 p.m. hour with a 5.9/10 and a 3.6 demo rating for the basketball. Draw your own conclusions, but NBC’s “The Marriage Ref” was significantly up this week, doing a 4.9/9 and a 2.8 demo rating, averaging more than 1.5 million more viewers this week than last.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.