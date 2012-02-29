TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ crushes ‘Idol’ in viewers, but FOX still leads Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 28, 2012.
The season’s first “American Idol” performance show carried FOX to Tuesday night wins, including a commanding victory among young viewers, but in their head-to-head hour, CBS’ “NCIS” had a commanding lead in total viewers.
Meanwhile, the presence of “Idol” helped send a slew of shows on a downward trajectory from last week, including ABC’s “Last Man Standing,” “Cougar Town” and “The River,” plus The CW’s “Ringer.”
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 5.0 rating among adults 18-49, with CBS coming in a distant second in the key demographic with a 2.8 rating. NBC averaged a 2.0 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.6 rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 rating for the night.
Overall, though, things were far closer. FOX won the night with a 9.3 rating/14 share and 15.835 million viewers, compared to 14.54 million viewers and a 9.2/14 for CBS, but obviously CBS won the 8-to-10 p.m. portion of primetime. ABC’s 3.6/6 and 5.56 million viewers nipped the 3.5/5 and 5.5 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 999,000 viewers.
8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first overall with 18.01 million viewers for “NCIS,” coming in second with a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “American Idol” averaged 15.62 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 4.9 key demo rating. ABC was third overall and fourth in the demo with “Last Man Standing” (7.375 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating) and “Cougar Town” (4.3 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating), which both dropped against “Idol,” but not hugely. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.48 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. On The CW, a repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 893,000 viewers.
9 p.m. – “American Idol” rose to 16.05 million viewers and a 5.1 rating among adults 18-49 to claim the 9 p.m. hour. CBS slipped to second with 15.67 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which was actually up from last week among young viewers. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.89 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating in third. It was another week of dropping numbers for “The River,” which averaged 4.09 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for ABC. The CW’s “Ringer” averaged 1.11 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS’ “Unforgettable” lost more viewers this week, averaging 9.93 million and tied for the hour lead with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Body of Proof” was second with 6.75 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating. On NBC, “Parenthood” got a small bump for its season finale and averaged 5.13 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Realistically, is there any way ABC brings back Cougar Town? With them being at least two seasons away from syndication and the ratings being as abysmal as they are, I just don’t see it happening.
Captain Hammer – See how next week looks. Next week is huge for “Cougar Town.” If it doesn’t at least get a tiny bump back against repeats? Yeah, that’ll be hard to justify renewing, I suspect. But if it bounces back to… I dunno.. a 1.7 or 1.8 in the demo? Maybe that makes ABC happy enough?
Dan
ABC will renew all Wednesday comedies, LMS and probably “Apt. 23”. They ordered 13 half-hour pilots and will pick up at least four of them for next season.
Even if Paul Lee likes the show, there is just no timeslot for CT next season.
Am I correct that The Voice beat Idol in the demo this week?
Sad to see the anemic Cougar Town numbers. I totally love that show, but given ABC’s present line-up, I can’t see them sticking with it beyond this season.
RedFi – The Voice easily beat Idol in the demo, yup. Tonight’s “Idol” will almost certainly do better than Tuesday’s, but it still probably won’t approach what The Voice did, even in a down week…
-Daniel
it makes me sad that this may be the last season i see the-cul-de-sac-crew sitting around drinkin’ wine.
i think next week will really let us no if it has at least a chance of coming back