TV Ratings: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale help CBS, ABC split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 27, 2012.

“Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars” wrapped up a low-rated season with barely enough juice to help ABC win Tuesday night among young viewers, but without sufficient power to carry the network past “NCIS” and CBS for the Tuesday overall crown.

Meanwhile, after last Tuesday’s pre-Thanksgiving doldrums, nearly everything was up across-the-board for the five networks, with the declining exceptions including CBS’ “Vegas” and The CW’s “Emily Owens, MD.”

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.8 rating for the night, edging out CBS’ 2.7 rating and NBC’s 2.5 rating in the key demographic. There was a drop to FOX’s fourth place 1.7 rating in the key demo and then to the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS came out on top with a 9.0 rating/14 share for Tuesday night, nipping the 8.7/13 and 13.85 million viewers for ABC. NBC was far back in third with a 4.4/7 and 7.01 million viewers, still far ahead of the 2.2/3 and 3.45 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.19 million viewers for Tuesday primetime.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started Tuesday night in first overall with 19.57 million viewers and in second with a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC’s “The Voice” results finished second overall with 11.39 million viewers and won the key demo with a 3.8 rating. ABC got a strong hour from the holiday classic “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas” (8.38 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo) and from “Shrek the Halls” (8.44 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating). FOX finished fourth with “Raising Hope” (3.88 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo) and “Ben and Kate” (2.92 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.34 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The start of the “Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars” finale averaged 16.09 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for ABC and tied for first with a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. “Dancing” took a bite out of CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which dipped to 14.26 million viewers and tied for the lead with a 2.9 key demo rating. NBC was third with “Go On” (6.33 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo) and “The New Normal” (4.07 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo). [Note that while both NBC comedies were up in the key demo, “New Normal” was down a hair in viewers, though neither shows got a bump proportionate to the “Voice” lead-in.] FOX was fourth with “New Girl” (4.18 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.8 million and and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s “Emily Owens, MD” averaged only 1.035 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars” closed primetime in first for ABC with 17.06 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Vegas” was second with 9.42 million viewers and finished third with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was third overall with 4.43 million viewers and second with a 1.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.