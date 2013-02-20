TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ dominates Tuesday as ‘Smash’ dips and ‘Cult’ stumbles

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 19, 2013.

With “NCIS” leading the way, CBS swept each hour of Tuesday primetime and won the night easily overall and in a close rase with ABC among young viewers.

ABC was able to make things close in the key demo thanks to a strong airing for a “Bachelor” special.

On the negative side of the ledger, NBC’s “Smash” slipped in its second airing of the spring, while The CW’s “Cult” had an unimpressive debut.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.6 rating to top Tuesday night in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.8 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 1.7 key demo rating. NBC averaged a 1.1 rating in the key demo, at least beating the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS won primetime in a rout, averaging 15.65 million viewers and a 9.9 rating/15 share, far ahead of the 4.4/7 and 6.56 million viewers for ABC. NBC was third with a 2.4/4 and 3.68 million viewers, nipping the 2.1/3 and 3.48 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.16 million viewers for Tuesday.

[Univision averaged 3.98 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” controlled the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 20.93 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Taste” was an uncompetitive second with 4.89 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, just ahead of the 4.67 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for NBC’s “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers.” FOX was fourth with a new “Raising Hope” (3.7 million and a 1.5 key demo) and a “New Girl” repeat (2.82 million and a 1.3 key demo). The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.37 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 16.34 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Bachelor: Sean Tells All” special was a close second with a 2.6 key demo rating and a distant second with 8.14 million viewers. FOX was third with “New Girl” (4.36 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (3.04 million and a 1.6 key demo), beating NBC’s “Go On” (3.32 million and a 1.1 key demo) and “The New Normal” (2.83 million and a 1.0 key demo). The series premiere of “Cult” averaged a not-long-for-this-Earth 941,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating, but The CW can take relative solace in the lack of major drop at the half-hour.

10 p.m. – “Vegas” averaged 9.67 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour in unimpressive fashion for CBS. The season premiere of “Body of Proof” averaged 6.66 million viewers, but only a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “Smash” dipped by 25 percent to a 0.9 key demo rating and averaged 3.29 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.