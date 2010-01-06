TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ duo, ‘Biggest Loser’ squish FOX’s Orange Bowl

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 5, 2009.

FOX’s college football bowl coverage had pretty much had its way with the competition in recent nights, but the Orange Bowl, featuring Iowa and Georgia Tech, was no match for CBS’ regular dramas or the high-powered return of “The Biggest Loser” to NBC.

Among adults 18-49, NBC won Tuesday night with a 3.8 rating, nipping the 3.7 rating for CBS and the 3.2 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.3 rating was a distant fourth, while The CW trailed with a 0.4 rating.

Overall, though, CBS was in complete control, averaging an estimated 17.72 million viewers to go with a 10.9 rating/17 share. FOX’s 6.1/9 topped the 6.0/9 for NBC, though NBC had the advantage in total viewers. ABC’s 2.3/4 was well back in fourth. The CW’s 0.6/1 was fifth.

CBS started the season’s last pre-“American Idol” Tuesday in first with a 12.9/20 for “NCIS,” which averaged an estimated 21.34 million viewers and led the hour with a 4.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was second with a 6.6/10 and also finished second in the demo. The start of FOX’s Orange Bowl coverage was third with a 5.6/9. ABC finished fourth with “Scrubs” (2.6/4) and “Better Off Ted” (1.9/3). The CW’s “90210” repeat trailed.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” had a 10.9/17 to lead the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was second overall with a 7.3/11 and won the hour in the demo with a 5.0 rating, well ahead of the 3.7 rating for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” FOX’s football was third with a 6.6/10. ABC’s “Scrubs” (2.0/3) and “Better Off Ted” (1.7/3) both continued to lag in fourth. The CW’s “Melrose Place” repeat stayed fifth.

[Want some different math on those staggered ABC comedy burnoffs? The two “Scrubs” episodes averaged 3.45 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating. The two “Better Off Ted” episodes averaged just under 2.8 million viewers and 1.2 demo rating.]

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “The Good Wife” delivered a strong 9.0/15 and also won the hour with a 3.0 rating in the key demo. “Biggest Loser” boosted “The Jay Leno Show” to a 4.2/7, while ABC’s “Forgotten” could muster only a 2.9/5 in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.