TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ duo can’t top ‘Idol,’ ‘Glee’ on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 27, 2010.

After a long period of repeats, CBS’ original dramas returned on Tuesday night with solid numbers, but couldn’t come close to holding off FOX’s “American Idol” and “Glee” particularly in the key 18-49 demographic.

Meanwhile, to nobody’s surprise, “V” plummeted to series low ratings without a “Lost” lead-in and facing new episodes of “The Good Wife” and “Parenthood.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 5.9 rating, far ahead of the 2.9 rating for CBS. NBC was a close third in the coveted demographic with a 2.7 rating. ABC’s 2.0 rating and the 0.6 rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged a 9.2 rating/15 share, nipping the 9.1/14 for FOX. However, FOX averaged an estimated 15.69 million viewers, far ahead of the 14.53 million viewers for CBS, so take those ratings with a heaping spoonful of grains of salt. ABC was a distant third with a 5.0/8, with NBC’s 4.3/7 right behind. The CW trailed with a 0.9/1.

“American Idol” won the competitive 8 p.m. hour with a 10.7/17 and a 6.6 demo rating, pulling in nearly 18.81 million viewers, down only a negligible bit from last week. “NCIS” did a 9.9/16 and drew 15.94 million viewers, way under its season average. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” results had an 8.1/13 for third. NBC finished fourth with “The Biggest Loser,” while a new “90210” did a 1.1/2 to put The CW in fifth.

CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with a 9.6/15, holding on to an impressive amount of its lead-in. FOX’s “Glee” was second with a 7.4/11, but won the demo with a 5.3 rating. While “Glee” was off from last week in total viewers, the 18-49 numbers were unchanged. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was third with a 5.3/8, beating the 3.7/6 for a “Lost” repeat on ABC. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat was fifth.

“The Good Wife” easily won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS overall, doing an 8.0/14, but the freshman drama’s 2.2 demo rating was second and far off the season average. NBC’s “Parenthood” won the demo with a 2.4 rating and was a distant second overall with a 3.9/7. ABC’s “V” posted a 3.2/5 and a 1.9 in the demo, falling under 5 million viewers for the hour. Fans worried about the future of “V” should note that ABC is boasting that “V” still won the hour among men 18-49.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.