TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ duo,’ ‘Good Wife’ all rule Tuesday for CBS

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 22, 2011.

With “Glee” in repeats, CBS had very little competition on Tuesday, as its three dramas swept primetime in total viewers and two of the three controlled their hours in the most desirable demographic.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.0 rating for the night, beating NBC’s 2.4 rating in the coveted demo. ABC’s 1.7 rating and the 1.6 rating for FOX followed. The CW’s repeats trailed with a 0.3 rating.

Overall, CBS was dominant, averaging 15.73 million viewers and a 9.8 rating/16 share. That more than doubled the combined viewership for ABC (6.5 million) and NBC (6.48 million). FOX’s 2.7/4 and 4.37 million viewers finished fourth, with The CW averaging 770,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 in fifth.

8 p.m. – The “NCIS” mothership started primetime with 19.11 million viewers and a 3.8 key demo rating, neither near the highs the show was hitting a few weeks back, but both easily enough to win the hour. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was second with 7.61 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating. ABC’s new “No Ordinary Family” was barely third with 5.3 million viewers, but finished fourth with a 1.5 demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” repeat was fourth in viewers with 5.25 million, but beat ABC in the key demo. The CW was fifth with the 821,000 viewers for a “One Tree Hill” repeat.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 16.46 million viewers to rule the 9 p.m. hour, but slipped to second in the key demo with a 3.2 rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was second overall with 8.77 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.3 demo rating. The first hour of ABC’s “Best in Film” averaged 6.76 million viewers for third, beating the 3.5 million viewers for FOX’s “Raising Hope” repeat and a new “Traffic Light.” The CW’s repeat of “Hellcats” averaged 718,000 viewers in fifth.

10 p.m. – “The Good Wife” dropped from its lead-in to 11.62 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, both enough to win the hour. ABC’s “Best in Film” special averaged 7.44 million viewers in second. NBC’s “Parenthood” repeat was third with 3.07 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.